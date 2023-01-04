Palo Alto storm watch: Track the impact of the Jan. 4 atmospheric river event

NEWS ALERT: Major storm causes whirlwind of emergencies

A high-wind warning is in effect, with wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected in the valley areas; wind speeds for the mountains are forecast at 30 to 40 mph with 60 to 70 mph gusts through 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which meteorologists predict will last through late Thursday afternoon, is expected to dump large amounts of rain overnight that could lead to flooding of local creeks, road closures and knocked-down trees and power lines.

This page is being continuously updated as information about the impacts of the storm becomes available..

Palo Alto Emergency Operations Center opens: The Emergency Operations Center at City Hall opens on Wednesday for city staff to share information on conditions, coordinate emergency responses, communicate emergency information to the public, and work with regional partners.

Palo Alto Community Resource Center opens — 2 p.m.: City staff open a Community Resource Center at Rinconada Library at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The center is for residents who need a warm and dry location away from their home to relocate and gather. Visitors can also charge devices, use a laptop, find a hotel, and determine their next steps. The Community Resource Center will be open overnight until at least 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Flood watch in Palo Alto — 5:50 p.m. Police dispatch reports a flood watch on northbound El Camino Real at the University Avenue underpass, which is being shut down to traffic. Earlier on Wednesday, the underpass had been open except for one lane in each direction.

Tree down in Palo Alto — 5:55 p.m.: Police dispatch reports a tree down in the roadway blocking the eastbound lanes on Page Mill Road between Hanover Street and Peter Coutts Road. The 8-foot-tall tree is 20 inches in diameter. All lanes are closed in both directions due to the downed tree and a disabled vehicle. There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.

Power outage in Palo Alto — 6:20 p.m.: About 70 Palo Alto Utilities customers are without power in an area that includes east of Middlefield Road that includes the Midtown and Saint Francis neighborhoods, according to the city's outage map . Service is estimated to be restored around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto storm watch: Track the impact of the Jan. 4 atmospheric river event

A log of flooded areas, power outages, downed trees and more