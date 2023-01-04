As storm advances, locals work to protect their homes

NEWS ALERT: Major storm causes whirlwind of emergencies

She came out to a city-run sandbag station at the corner of Palo Alto Avenue and Chaucer Street on Wednesday morning to fill some canvas sacks, which she planned to use to protect the vents leading into her crawl space, as well as to place them across her driveway.

Her house ended up making it through the 1998 flood OK, although her neighbors on the other side of the street weren't so lucky. This time around, Brayton didn't want to take any chances.

"I didn't think there was a flood. You know why? The water was running so fast down Chaucer Street that I thought it was the road," Brayton said.

In early February of that year, the San Francisquito Creek overflowed so severely that more than 1,000 houses flooded and 500 people were forced to evacuate. Brayton has lived in her home near the creek for four decades and remembers waking up in the middle of the night nearly a quarter century ago to an emergency alarm going off. At first when she looked outside, she didn't realize what was happening.

As Mary Brayton filled sandbags on Wednesday morning to protect her Chaucer Street home against the approaching storm, she was brought right back to the winter of 1998.

Mary Brayton carries a full sandbag to her car at a sandbag station near the Pope-Chaucer Bridge in Palo Alto around 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Kelly Featherstone and her sons Harrison and Maxwell Siladi work together to help Oscar Solis fill sandbags at a sandbag station near the Pope-Chaucer Bridge in Palo Alto around 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Cristian Resendiz was among those who came to the Chaucer Street sandbag station on Wednesday morning, filling bags to use to protect his apartment on Newell Road in East Palo Alto, which sits near the creek. Resendiz particularly wanted to prevent water from inundating his backyard, where he stores the equipment that he uses to paint houses, including pressure washing machines.

The city of Palo Alto has opened four free sandbag filling stations located at the corner of Palo Alto Avenue and Chaucer Street; the Rinconada Tennis Courts at the corner of Newell Road and Hopkins Avenue; Mitchell Park at 600 E. Meadow Drive; and the Palo Alto Airport Terminal at 1925 Embarcadero Road.

For residents near the San Francisquito Creek, this past week's storms brought back memories of the devastating 1998 flood and a renewed a sense of urgency around flood-control projects that are slowly advancing around the creek.

As a significant storm with heavy rain and wind heads to the region on Wednesday and Thursday, Palo Alto officials are urging residents to take precautions and prepare for downed power lines, fallen tree limbs and possible flooding.

Officials encouraged people to prepare before the heaviest rains hit Wednesday afternoon, urging those in areas at risk of flooding to take measures to safeguard their homes.

It comes on the back of the New Year's Eve storm less than a week ago that overflowed San Francisquito Creek in multiple locations. According to Brayton, her neighbors across the street experienced flooding during this past weekend's storm .

An incoming storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds from Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, through early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, the National Weather Service has warned. Much of the precipitation may arrive after dark.

As Brayton filled sandbags and watched a crew of workers on the Pope-Chaucer Bridge clear debris on Wednesday morning, she said that it seemed to her like officials were doing a better job preparing for this storm, compared to the one this past weekend. She had been upset at how much debris was clogging the creek when the storm hit on Saturday, but said that she was pleased with the preparations ahead of Wednesday's wet weather.

This past weekend, Resendiz said that he avoided flooding, but it seemed like a close call as he watched the creek rise.

"We'll see how it goes," Resendiz said. "We're doing the best we can."

For more information about the storm, visit Palo Alto Online throughout the coming days for updates. The city is also providing storm information on its website .

Beyond the sandbag stations, the city has a Community Resource Center open at Rinconada Library's Embarcadero Room to provide a warm and dry space for residents to stay overnight and through at least 8 p.m. on Thursday.

"Everything seems better to me than it was, thank God," Brayton said.

As storm advances, locals work to protect their homes

Weather event comes on the heels of Dec. 31 downpour