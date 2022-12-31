Flooding in Palo Alto, Menlo Park as water levels at Pope-Chaucer bridge near capacity

San Francisquito Creek overtopped in multiple locations on Saturday morning causing flooding and closing some streets in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park.
The Pope-Chaucer bridge, which spans the San Francisquito Creek between Palo Alto and Menlo Park, was on the verge of flooding while nearby some areas of the creek were breached by the high, rapidly flowing water.
Roiling, muddy water overtopped portions of the creek, sending water cascading down streets, topping some curbs and in some isolated cases threatening to flood homes.
According to Palo Alto’s creek monitor, the water levels at the creek were exceeding 21 feet at about 10:40 a.m., nearing the bridge’s 24-foot capacity. City officials issued a warning shortly after 10 a.m. that flooding at the bridge was likely within 30 minutes. They also noted that minor flooding was occurring at Seneca and Hale Streets near the creek.
The city’s announcement urged residents near the creek to take protective actions, including placing sandbags near the entrances to their homes, raising valuables from low to high places in their homes and making sure vehicles are ready for possible evacuation.
By 10:48 a.m., water was rushing down the side streets onto University Avenue and crossed onto the Crescent drives in Crescent Park. The water reached the top of the curbs and approached the sidewalks as it rose up driveway aprons.
At the Newell Bridge, fast-moving water rose to within a foot of the bottom of the bridge. Emergency crews blocked Woodland Avenue at University and removed large chunks of debris with grappling hooks that threatened to dam up the University Avenue bridge.
Those efforts didn't stop the creek from overtopping in spots in the section between the Newell and University bridges. Parts of Woodland Avenue flooded, inundating yards.
At one East Palo Alto residence, water threatened to enter a home. The residents moved a car out of the garage to higher ground and were piling sandbags at the front door. The water was flooding the rear yard where several cars were parked under a carport.
"This hasn't happened for years. The landlord is bringing more sandbags," Juan Cuevas said, as he stood in the flooding yard.
Nearby, a driver in a red pickup truck stopped in the road, tentative about driving through water that had covered the roadway on Woodland. Eventually, the truck and others slowly made their way across the streaming current.
Orange caution cones blocked University Avenue at Woodland to prevent drivers from entering the area westbound. Cars traveling east were allowed to pass through to clear the roadway, an East Palo Alto police officer said.
Westbound traffic was diverting onto Woodland at University Circle on the East Palo Alto side, but within feet at Manhattan Avenue, the road was well flooded, as were several side streets all the way to the West Bayshore Road at the U.S. Highway 101 sound wall.
East Palo Alto resident Webster Lincoln said the roadway of Manhattan Avenue and West Bayshore Road was flooded. Photographs he sent showed cars at the Woodland Apartments up to the wheel wells in water in the underground parking structure beneath the residential units. Water climbed a foot or more deep, lapping at the fronts of and halfway filling the insides of a bank of washing machines.
The Menlo Park side of Woodland faired better at that point and was without flooding near the Pope-Chaucer bridge, but residents said the creek flooded just upstream of the bridge in spots where it overtopped the banks.
Hedeff Essaid said the water ran down Pope Street and drained down to Laurel Avenue. The water had retreated by 11:30 a.m. and the level had receded by about a foot. Still, an enormous debris field of logs, branches, trash and even a kitchen sink had jammed up at the bridge.
Essaid, a hydrologist, was philosophical: "We have dry years and we have wet years. We have to be prepared for both," she said.
Efforts by the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, which includes the cities of Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park, preserved an entire neighborhood that would likely have experienced serious flooding in the current storm.
Work done during Phase 1 of the flood protection project, which widened the West Bayshore overpass at Highway 101, added flood walls, a reconfigured channel and protective berms in the creek and flood channel east of the freeway, held up well as the water shot down the creek past East Palo Alto's Gardens neighborhood. The water remained four feet below the top.
The neighborhood has experienced significant flooding in the past, when city officials feared that a major storm could cause a Hurricane Katrina-like disaster event with loss of life. In 2012, the earthen levees were undermined in spots, which could have caused a failure.
On Saturday afternoon, the neighborhood remained dry, a hopeful sign that planned work for the Pope-Chaucer Bridge and upstream will relieve Palo Alto and Menlo Park neighborhoods of future flooding.
The neighborhoods around the Pope-Bridge experienced severe flooding in February 1998, when a storm caused water to top over the structure and inundate area homes. Since then, the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, which includes elected officials from Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and the two water districts on either side of the county line, has been working on plans to improve flood protection. These include replacing both the flood-prone Pope-Chaucer bridge and the Newell Street bridge, which is further downstream near the Palo Alto and East Palo Alto border.
The agency's current plans call for replacing the Newell Street bridge in 2024 and the Pope-Chaucer bridge in 2025.
Until then, these communities remain threatened by big storms carrying large quantities of water from the mountain watershed. Saturday's storm led to numerous street closures. City officials said the El Camino Real underpass at University Avenue was flooded and not passable.
The city also closed off sections of Palo Alto Avenue, between Chaucer and Seneca and a section of Quarry Avenue near El Camino Real. It had also temporarily closed off sections of University Avenue, between Middlefield Road and Woodland Avenue, and of Palo Alto Avenue, between Chaucer and Seneca Streets, but reopened them shortly before 1 p.m., according to an announcement from the city.
Minor flooding was also reported at 11:45 a.m. at portions of Hamilton Avenue, Guinda Street, Pitman Avenue and Martin Avenue.
Mayor Pat Burt, who visited the areas around the creek Saturday, said the Pope-Chaucer bridge was at one point within 4 inches of overflowing. There were numerous places, however, where the water did go over the banks, including on Seneca and Hale Streets. These breaches were part of why the bridge did not overflow at the bridge.
One house, at the corner of Chaucer and Palo Alto Avenue, had water pouring into its garage and backyard, he said. Otherwise, the properties in the area have generally avoided damage, he said.
"It looks like we had significant street flooding but limited impact on homes," Burt said.
When he returned to the Pope-Chaucer bridge later in the morning, the water levels had dropped somewhat. By 12:30 p.m., the creek around the bridge had receded by about 18 inches, Burt said. He noted, however, that water levels were also high near the Woodland Avenue area in East Palo Alto.
"Downstream, it's still running really heavily and also still overtopping some places, even as it has receded at Pope-Chaucer," he said at around noon.
The city of Palo Alto has sandbags available at the Palo Alto Airport, 1925 Embarcadero Road; the Rinconada Tennis Courts at the corner of Newell Road and Hopkins Avenue; and at Mitchell Park, 600 East Meadow Drive. East Palo Alto has sandbags available for pickup at 1925 Embarcadero Road, located in Palo Alto at the airport.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
another community
another community
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
There should be a "Local Emergency" category. And there should be a red banner on the front page whenever one occurs. The rain does not plan to stop soon. If you need to bug out, check caltrans website for safe areas to travel to. Call the caltran road number at 1-800-427-7623 . Or check their website for road information that has maps that show dangerous roads. Web Link
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
The creek camera is actually W. Bayshore.
Hope everyone is staying safe.
Fairmeadow
Fairmeadow
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
This map shows what areas are at risk of flooding (and to what depth) if the banks are overtopped
Web Link
Registered user
Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Thanks, @Bayes. Sorry for the caption error.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
People on the Crescent Park Neighborhood Assn who were monitoring the creek posted warnings and photos long before the city sent out warnings.
Mountain View
Mountain View
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Thank you Weekly for the notice. I guess there's no emergency connection for flooding?
As a Palo Alto resident for 40 years, give or take, why am I not surprised that the Chaucer (who knew it was Pope-Chaucer?) bridge hasn't been fixed since the last disaster in 1998--although droughts may have made it easy to ignore. And the multi-jurisdiction issue probably made it harder to fix.
I just hope everyone can stay safe and dry --though I fear for the unhoused.
Happy New Year!
Old Palo Alto
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
@Myfeelz exactly right, again ! 9am this morning. Very dangerous conditions driving at this section of ECR, flash flooding ! And zero emergency service in sight. None. I was getting to work this morning in RWC. This "alert" story did not highlight that Palo Alto Avenue, ECR at El Camino Ball field/Soccer field and Stanford Shopping center at ECR was dangerously inundated with flood waters on all sides and corners. That ECR roadway was actually crumbling as traffic barreled through the water on ECR and Sand Hill Road. Not flashing lights, no sandbags holding the water back, no Stanford police, no PA police, no emergency vehicles or Cal Trans workers. Just crumbled ECR roadway with dips with loose gravel, rocks, tons of water and vehicles splashing there way through New Years Eve morning commute. Such is that the powers that be the joint powers listed in this article were absent and taking the day off from the atmospheric river weather warnings all over the news for days. So much passive aggressive local, state and 2 county infighting and broken partnerships and no communication between the joint group that it's a water logged broken infrastructure of nothing ever gets done. I was quite shocked. If I had not been late for work and driving cautiously, I would have taken a photo. My second thought: would uber rich shoppers be able to purchase there Gucci belts, bags, bangles today? It looks like downtown Oroville in Feb 2017. Also the article did not warn families to keep children away from the rising creek or anywhere near the floods -- anyone could get swept away. Dumb. A childhood friend at 3 years of age drowned during a rain break, in a very high, fast moving Anselmo Creek when reaching for his ball. Waterways like these fill in minutes, not hours. I have never gotten over his death. This rising water, is a flash flood within a creek bed and the area should be avoided. Seriously Genedy you can do better.
another community
another community
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
@Native, be careful out there.
On the CalTrans website Web Link , under Quick Map Options, click on the "road conditions" tab and click ALL of the boxes. If it doesn't immediate change the view, refresh with those boxes checked. It doesn't show much but it does show where NOT to head if you are trying to leave the area. If you want specific local info, the City updated their website a couple of hours ago. Flood is a quickly evolving situation, but this will give a basic rundown of what it was like 2 hours ago: Web Link That's the city of PA.
another community
another community
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
This caltrans also has cameras in many locations. If it's just a red camera with a "minus" sign on it, it only shows a photo taken within the last couple of minutes. If it has a full running webam, it's a red sign with a plus sign. Click it to open, and then click in the lower left corner to go live.
Web Link
Downtown North
Downtown North
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Here's the link you need showing water levels at all the bridges.
Web Link
For more than a decade bridge replacement at Chaucer has been debated and debated. Prefab bridges should be considered for speed of replacement, lack of impact time, low cost and even good looks.
Community Center
Community Center
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
I took a bunch of photos and videos of both the Newell and Chaucer bridge as it was approaching flooding: Web Link
(There are also some pics of Duveneck in there, where the flooding got right up to the front door of the main office.)
When I was there the water escaped the banks of the creek and started going up the street not at the Chaucer bridge, but at the water pumping station about 200' upstream of the bridge. I've got photos of the flow just starting in that album. Dunno if it spilled over at other locations too, as I got out of there when that started happening.
I'm curious if any of the flows went over into the Menlo Park or East Palo Alto side -- are our neighbours doing okay?
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Chris C: Great photos! Thanks.
another community
another community
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Many Years ago they used to take bulldozers down into the Creek and clean out the small trees and shrubs and other things that were growing down there that would impede the water flow. They stopped doing that and now there are large trees growing in the creek that act to slow the water down and debris catches on them forming small dams backing up the water to the point where it's floodng over the sides.
Also at the Pope/Chaucer bridge when the water would get that high they would be pulling the debris out so it didn't block the water. I swung by a couple of times this morning and they were just letting the debris pile up more and more including a refrigerator and many large tree branches and tree trunks . It just seemed to be making the problem worse. I'm curious why Palo Alto and Menlo Park crews weren't out there at the 1st sign to trouble taking care of that?
Palo Verde School
Palo Verde School
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
25 years ago the Chaucer Street bridge was clearly identified as a major cause of San Francisquito Creek jumping it's banks and doing millions of dollars of damage to properties in Menlo Park and Palo Alto.
It is unconscionable and a complete failure of government that this bridge has yet to be replaced.
You guys had ONE job...
Community Center
Community Center
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
According to city staff ghe monitor at Opie Chaucer is broken
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
At least Menlo Park has its act together and has sent me 2 alerts that they've closed down Middlefield near Willow and just now Marsh Road.
Good for them, especially since I never subscribed to their list.
College Terrace
College Terrace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
For better or worse, besides Palo Alto and Menlo Park, management of the creek is shared by and comes under the jurisdiction of several other regional/state authorities which has made for a tortured history of flood management.
One intractable problem has been that a dam was built across the upper creek on Stanford land (Jasper Ridge) causing what was a historical flood plain behind the dam to gradually silt up and no longer function as an area that could absorb much of the water flooding down the creek from the mountains during heavy rains. As a result, this now causes much worse periodic flooding downstream in Menlo Park, Palo Alto, and East Palo Alto.
After the creek’s last really serious flooding some twenty years ago, my understanding was that Stanford was required to remove the dam and restore the upstream flood plain. Which would make a big difference in protecting downstream Menlo Park, Palo Alto, and East Palo Alto, from flooding.
However, my understanding also is that over the last twenty plus years Stanford has been dragging its feet in complying. Though I think they finally built the fish ladder by the dam to allow trout to travel upstream to their historical spawning areas once again. If anyone has more accurate information please correct me.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Stanford also had a dam in Stanford Weekend Acres (Menlo Park) tin the back of a friend's property. She -- a Stanford alum -- fought with them for years to get it removed and ended up suing them for anong oither things damage to her property,
When they finally removed it, they did something outrageous like bill claim their payment was something like rental income which shoowed up on her taxes on which she had to pay penalties and then sue them again.
The whole nonsense with the dam went on for at least 10 years and she vowed to never show up at another reunion if that's how Stanford treated its alims.