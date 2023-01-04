Newsom declares state of emergency in advance of major storm

State officials declared a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of a two-day storm that's expected to douse the Bay Area and much of Northern California.

The state of emergency proclamation, issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, authorizes the California National Guard to provide disaster response, directs Caltrans to request immediate emergency assistance from the Federal Highway Administration for potential highway repairs and approves the use of state-owned properties like fairgrounds to stage debris due to the storm and shelter those who are displaced.

The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch and high wind advisory due to the storm, which is expected to last into Thursday and dump several inches of rain across the region with wind gusts as high as 70 mph in some areas.

"California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said in a statement. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."

Experts with the National Weather Service have forecasted that the storm will result in major flooding, mudslides, downed trees and power outages.