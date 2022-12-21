News

DiBrienza elected school board president, Ladomirak picked for VP

Shouank Dharap and Shana Segal sworn in for upcoming term

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Jennifer DiBrienza and Jesse Ladomirak were voted to serve as president and vice president, respectively, of the Palo Alto Board of Education on Dec. 20, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Jennifer DiBrienza will lead the Palo Alto school board for the coming year, with Jesse Ladomirak as vice president, the board members unanimously decided on Tuesday.

DiBrienza has served as vice president for the past year and ascended to the top position at the annual organizational meeting on Dec. 20.

Board member Todd Collins made the motion to select DiBrienza and Ladomirak for the two leadership positions, which Shounak Dharap seconded. The motion passed 5-0 without discussion.

The board typically, though not always, rotates who serves in its leadership positions, DiBrienza said in an interview, adding that Ladomirak hasn't yet had a chance to serve in one of the top positions since her election in 2020.

"I was really looking forward to serving with her, so I'm excited," DiBrienza said.

Superintendent Don Austin also administered the oath of office to Dharap and Shana Segal at Tuesday's meeting. Both won seats in the November election and this will be Dharap's second term on the board.

