DiBrienza elected school board president, Ladomirak picked for VP

Jennifer DiBrienza will lead the Palo Alto school board for the coming year, with Jesse Ladomirak as vice president, the board members unanimously decided on Tuesday.

DiBrienza has served as vice president for the past year and ascended to the top position at the annual organizational meeting on Dec. 20.

Board member Todd Collins made the motion to select DiBrienza and Ladomirak for the two leadership positions, which Shounak Dharap seconded. The motion passed 5-0 without discussion.

The board typically, though not always, rotates who serves in its leadership positions, DiBrienza said in an interview, adding that Ladomirak hasn't yet had a chance to serve in one of the top positions since her election in 2020.

"I was really looking forward to serving with her, so I'm excited," DiBrienza said.