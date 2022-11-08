Segal and Dharap lead in race for two Palo Alto school board seats

As Segal watched the first results come in at an election night party at The Patio in downtown Palo Alto, she was congratulated by supporters and told this news organization that she was excited and thankful to see the votes that she had received.

With roughly 49% of the ballots totaled county-wide by 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Segal was out in front with 39.7% and Dharap was in second place at 29.6%. Nicole Chiu-Wang sat at 21.7% and Ingrid Campos trailed in fourth place with 10%.

First-time candidate Shana Segal and incumbent Shounak Dharap led in the race for two seats on the Palo Alto school board as the initial results were released on election night.

Reached at about 8:45 p.m., Campos said that she was coming from dinner and hadn't checked the results. Once they were relayed to her, she acknowledged that it appeared unlikely she would earn a seat on the board.

Chiu-Wang similarly said it was early and that she was excited to see more results come in. She spent her campaign focused on issues including addressing systemic inequities in education and improving mental health supports.

"It's nice to see me in the top two, but I also know from last election that it's way too early to know anything," Dharap said shortly after 8 p.m.

Dharap — who wants to use a second term to follow through on work that was waylaid by the pandemic — was pleased to see the votes that he had received thus far but cautious about the overall outcome.

She didn't declare victory despite being ahead of Dharap by more than 2,000 votes in the first round of ballots released just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and stressed that regardless of the outcome, she enjoyed the campaign and will consider the experience a success. Segal is a former teacher and Palo Alto Unified parent who ran a campaign focused on issues including differentiated education and bringing a teacher's perspective to the board.

With a campaign focused on what she described as "traditional family values" and parental rights, Campos drew criticism for positions including favoring book banning and describing being LGBTQ as a "deviant lifestyle."

"It doesn't look like I'm going to win, but it's impressive considering that I'm a first-time candidate and considering how my viewpoints seem to be so audacious," Campos said.

Segal and Dharap lead in race for two Palo Alto school board seats

Chiu-Wang and Campos behind with 44% of ballots counted