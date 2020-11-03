DiBrienza, Ladomirak, Collins lead school board race

DiBrienza, who is seeking a second term on the board, was cautiously optimistic about the early results. The defining issue of the campaign, she said, was the coronavirus. This was underscored by the fact that two candidates — Ladomirak and Nisewaner — ran expressly because of their own families' frustration with school closures in the spring.

The six candidates are vying for three open seats on the board during an unprecedented time for public education. The campaign was largely focused on the district's response to the pandemic and how and when to reopen schools. Causey, a Palo Alto High School graduate and community advocate, and Nagle were the only two candidates to oppose bringing student sand teachers back to school in person this fall.

Ladomirak, a parent and remodeling company co-owner who ran to bring a parent perspective to the school board, trails DiBrienza with 21% of the vote. Collins has won 17% of the vote, only two percentage points ahead of challenger Katie Causey.

Causey, the youngest candidate who ran a campaign focused on youth voice and civic engagement, said regardless of the outcome she hopes her campaign set an example for young people in the community.

"There was a number of high-quality candidates in the race. Honestly, at this point, it's been an honor to run and to earn the votes of so many people and I feel comfortable that our district's going to be in good hands regardless of the outcome," she said.

"I think that while it's always been important that people on the board have kids in the district or had kids in the district, right now uniquely it matters that those of us going through it have a voice with the district," said DiBrienza, who is the only current board member with children in district schools.

"I now have at least the infrastructure of a set of people who are supportive and I know what's necessary. I understand now how important endorsements are from parties, even in nonpartisan elections, and I also understand how much is driven by revenue and how much money you bring in," she said. "That's definitely something that I now better understand in terms of how local politics here work and that this is a more aggressive local political scene than you might find in other areas."

If she loses, Nisewnaer said she's not sure whether she will run again in 2022 but feels more prepared to do so.

"It makes it a lot harder if you're not an incumbent, if you don't already have a structure in place. It's difficult to connect" with voters, she said.

"I got to spend the last months helping students, educators, and community members be heard — that is everything I've wanted to do since I was 15," she wrote in an email. "The number one thing I want to come out of tonight is that I hope our students feel like they can run for office after they graduate."

"That's the question you have to ask: Do you trust the school board to get these classrooms open safely? I'll be frank with you: I don't think they have it in them, from what I've seen," Nagle said Tuesday night.

Nagle, a longtime educator and former principal of Juana Briones Elementary School, said he wasn't surprised by the early results. He focused his campaign on improving outcomes for minority and low-income students. He has been a vocal critic of the current board's efforts to close the achievement gap and also of the district's response to the pandemic.

DiBrienza, Ladomirak, Collins lead school board race

Six candidates are vying for three open seats