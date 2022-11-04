Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in school board fundraising

Over the next month, Segal caught up, bringing in an additional $11,336.20 in donations, compared to Chiu-Wang's $5,556.31 (not including the most recent pair of $1,000 donations). Dharap raised $1,730 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, while Campos brought in $849.

The current fundraising picture marks a change from the end of the prior filing period, which closed on Sept. 24. At that point, Chiu-Wang had raised the most of any candidate, with roughly $5,800 more in donations than Segal.

The other two candidates trail substantially behind. Incumbent Shounak Dharap reported raising $5,185 this year, plus another $1,602.34 that he started the year already having in his account. Candidates can roll money over from prior campaigns. Ingrid Campos has disclosed $6,718.16 in donations so far this year.

When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with Chiu-Wang's $28,954.20. Chiu-Wang has subsequently reported two $1,000 donations, each received on Oct. 27, bringing her total to $30,954.20. Candidates are generally required to disclose any donations of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receiving them.

Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto's school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show.

Chiu-Wang's major donors in the most recent filing period include $500 contributions from James Lau, Olivia Sears, Alex Wang and a group called Democratic Activists for Women Now (DAWN). Chiu-Wang also received $1,000 each from Catherine and Mignon Wang on Oct. 27. She has previously received support from a host of local elected officials and candidates, including City Council candidates Lisa Forssell and Julie Lythcott-Haims, as well as current Palo Alto school board members Jesse Ladomirak and Jennifer DiBrienza.

Segal's campaign also includes a number of repeat donors, including Christine Boehm, who gave $500 this filing period, as well as the same amount in the prior period. Avery Wang donated $450, on top of a prior $500 donation. Catherine Stoll, Edith Cohen, Carmela Pasternak and Daniel Guhr have each given $500 split across multiple donations this year.

In the most recent filing period, Segal received $1,000 from former Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer, as well as $1,000 from the California Teachers Association, the powerful educator's union. Segal is a former teacher and also has worked as a substitute in Palo Alto classrooms.

The four candidates are vying for two seats on Palo Alto Unified's five-member board in the Nov. 8 general election. Each seat is for a four year term.

When it comes to the spending, Chiu-Wang and Segal spent $12,863.01 and $12,027.87 in the most recent filing period, respectively. Chiu-Wang spent largely on campaign literature and mailings, while Segal spent on advertising and campaign literature and mailings.

Incumbent Dharap raised $1,730 in the most recent filing period, the majority of which came from Jeffrey Ullman, who donated $1,000.

Chiu-Wang disclosed giving $1,100 of her campaign's money on Oct. 26 to Lythcott-Haims' campaign. Chiu-Wang and Lythcott-Haims have endorsed each other and Lythcott-Haims previously personally donated $1,000 to Chiu-Wang.

The next filing period runs through the end of the year and disclosure forms won't be due until Jan. 31, 2023. In the meantime, candidates do have to report any donations of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receiving them.

Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in school board fundraising

Shana Segal raised over $11K during the most recent filing period