School board candidates bring in over $50K in campaign donations

The race for Palo Alto's school board has drawn over $50,000 in campaign donations so far this year, with Nicole Chiu-Wang leading the pack at $23,297.89 raised.
The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures were due last week and cover the period from July 1 to Sept. 24. Chiu-Wang raised $12,207.36 during that time frame, and another $11,090.53 in the first half of the year.
Shana Segal had the second biggest fundraising total, with $17,539 raised, all since July 1.
Ingrid Campos has brought in $5,869.16 this year, with $5,249.16 of that coming in since July 1.
Incumbent Shounak Dharap trailed with $3,455 raised this year. His disclosure form for the first half of the year also showed a beginning cash balance of $1,602.34. Candidates can roll over money left over from prior campaigns.
Chiu-Wang's campaign donors include a number of local elected officials, as well as other candidates for office. Two candidates for Palo Alto City Council — Lisa Forssell and Julie Lythcott-Haims — each donated $1,000 to Chiu-Wang's campaign. Lythcott-Haims' partner, Dan, donated another $1,000, as well as current council member Alison Cormak, who is not running for reelection. Former Mayor Larry Klein donated $500.
Current Palo Alto school board members Jesse Ladomirak and Jennifer DiBrienza donated $519.52 and $500, respectively. Both have endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign.
Mountain View City Council members Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei donated $104.15 and $103.12, respectively. Santa Clara County Office of Education board member Tara Sreekrishnan gave $100 and Foothill-De Anza Community College District board member Gilbert Wong donated $200, split across two donations.
Other major donors include Colin Chiu, Chennan Hsu, Mary Jo Cuwen and Sam Wang, who each donated $1,000, as well as Nana Chancellor, Jesse Dorogusker, Jolaine Harkless, Jamaica Kreps, Steven Levy and Ling Wang, who each donated $500.
Chiu-Wang and Dharap share some campaign donors, including DiBrienza, Chancellor and Dorogusker, who each also donated $500 to Dharap's reelection campaign. Dharap has endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign for the board.
Segal's notable campaign donors include Palo Alto City Council member Tom DuBois and former Palo Alto school board member Melissa Baten Caswell, who each gave $250. Palo Alto teachers' union president Teri Baldwin contributed $100 to Segal's campaign. Segal is a former teacher and also has worked as a substitute in Palo Alto schools.
Other major donors include Preeva Tramiel and Michael Smith, who each gave $1,000, as well as Christine Boehm, Melanie Curtiss, Alan Davis, Cathy Kuan-Stacey, Gayle McDowell, Nancy Mueller, Bethany Powell, Avery Wang and Kelun Zhang, who each gave $500.
Campos' largest donor is Jennifer Hawks, who gave $1,600 across multiple donations, followed by Mark Geist, who donated $1,000. Someone listed as "Ingard Campos" also donated $500.
The next set of campaign finance disclosures is due on Oct. 27 for the period covering Sept. 25 through Oct. 22.
I wonder what they do with the money. No one has called me, no one has knocked on my door, nobody has asked if they could plant a sign nearby, no one has handed me a flyer. But it's kinda funny driving around town seeing all the signs planted in various yards. It's like a preview of who will give out the best candy on Halloween. No signs = no candy.