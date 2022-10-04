School board candidates bring in over $50K in campaign donations

The race for Palo Alto's school board has drawn over $50,000 in campaign donations so far this year, with Nicole Chiu-Wang leading the pack at $23,297.89 raised.

The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures were due last week and cover the period from July 1 to Sept. 24. Chiu-Wang raised $12,207.36 during that time frame, and another $11,090.53 in the first half of the year.

Shana Segal had the second biggest fundraising total, with $17,539 raised, all since July 1.

Ingrid Campos has brought in $5,869.16 this year, with $5,249.16 of that coming in since July 1.

Incumbent Shounak Dharap trailed with $3,455 raised this year. His disclosure form for the first half of the year also showed a beginning cash balance of $1,602.34. Candidates can roll over money left over from prior campaigns.