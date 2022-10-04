News

School board candidates bring in over $50K in campaign donations

Nicole Chiu-Wang raises most money so far, with $23K in contributions

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 4, 2022, 9:54 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The race for Palo Alto's school board has drawn over $50,000 in campaign donations so far this year, with Nicole Chiu-Wang leading the pack at $23,297.89 raised.

The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures were due last week and cover the period from July 1 to Sept. 24. Chiu-Wang raised $12,207.36 during that time frame, and another $11,090.53 in the first half of the year.

Shana Segal had the second biggest fundraising total, with $17,539 raised, all since July 1.

Ingrid Campos has brought in $5,869.16 this year, with $5,249.16 of that coming in since July 1.

Incumbent Shounak Dharap trailed with $3,455 raised this year. His disclosure form for the first half of the year also showed a beginning cash balance of $1,602.34. Candidates can roll over money left over from prior campaigns.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Chiu-Wang's campaign donors include a number of local elected officials, as well as other candidates for office. Two candidates for Palo Alto City Council — Lisa Forssell and Julie Lythcott-Haims — each donated $1,000 to Chiu-Wang's campaign. Lythcott-Haims' partner, Dan, donated another $1,000, as well as current council member Alison Cormak, who is not running for reelection. Former Mayor Larry Klein donated $500.

Current Palo Alto school board members Jesse Ladomirak and Jennifer DiBrienza donated $519.52 and $500, respectively. Both have endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign.

Mountain View City Council members Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei donated $104.15 and $103.12, respectively. Santa Clara County Office of Education board member Tara Sreekrishnan gave $100 and Foothill-De Anza Community College District board member Gilbert Wong donated $200, split across two donations.

Other major donors include Colin Chiu, Chennan Hsu, Mary Jo Cuwen and Sam Wang, who each donated $1,000, as well as Nana Chancellor, Jesse Dorogusker, Jolaine Harkless, Jamaica Kreps, Steven Levy and Ling Wang, who each donated $500.

Chiu-Wang and Dharap share some campaign donors, including DiBrienza, Chancellor and Dorogusker, who each also donated $500 to Dharap's reelection campaign. Dharap has endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign for the board.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Segal's notable campaign donors include Palo Alto City Council member Tom DuBois and former Palo Alto school board member Melissa Baten Caswell, who each gave $250. Palo Alto teachers' union president Teri Baldwin contributed $100 to Segal's campaign. Segal is a former teacher and also has worked as a substitute in Palo Alto schools.

Other major donors include Preeva Tramiel and Michael Smith, who each gave $1,000, as well as Christine Boehm, Melanie Curtiss, Alan Davis, Cathy Kuan-Stacey, Gayle McDowell, Nancy Mueller, Bethany Powell, Avery Wang and Kelun Zhang, who each gave $500.

Campos' largest donor is Jennifer Hawks, who gave $1,600 across multiple donations, followed by Mark Geist, who donated $1,000. Someone listed as "Ingard Campos" also donated $500.

The next set of campaign finance disclosures is due on Oct. 27 for the period covering Sept. 25 through Oct. 22.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

School board candidates bring in over $50K in campaign donations

Nicole Chiu-Wang raises most money so far, with $23K in contributions

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 4, 2022, 9:54 am

The race for Palo Alto's school board has drawn over $50,000 in campaign donations so far this year, with Nicole Chiu-Wang leading the pack at $23,297.89 raised.

The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures were due last week and cover the period from July 1 to Sept. 24. Chiu-Wang raised $12,207.36 during that time frame, and another $11,090.53 in the first half of the year.

Shana Segal had the second biggest fundraising total, with $17,539 raised, all since July 1.

Ingrid Campos has brought in $5,869.16 this year, with $5,249.16 of that coming in since July 1.

Incumbent Shounak Dharap trailed with $3,455 raised this year. His disclosure form for the first half of the year also showed a beginning cash balance of $1,602.34. Candidates can roll over money left over from prior campaigns.

Chiu-Wang's campaign donors include a number of local elected officials, as well as other candidates for office. Two candidates for Palo Alto City Council — Lisa Forssell and Julie Lythcott-Haims — each donated $1,000 to Chiu-Wang's campaign. Lythcott-Haims' partner, Dan, donated another $1,000, as well as current council member Alison Cormak, who is not running for reelection. Former Mayor Larry Klein donated $500.

Current Palo Alto school board members Jesse Ladomirak and Jennifer DiBrienza donated $519.52 and $500, respectively. Both have endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign.

Mountain View City Council members Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei donated $104.15 and $103.12, respectively. Santa Clara County Office of Education board member Tara Sreekrishnan gave $100 and Foothill-De Anza Community College District board member Gilbert Wong donated $200, split across two donations.

Other major donors include Colin Chiu, Chennan Hsu, Mary Jo Cuwen and Sam Wang, who each donated $1,000, as well as Nana Chancellor, Jesse Dorogusker, Jolaine Harkless, Jamaica Kreps, Steven Levy and Ling Wang, who each donated $500.

Chiu-Wang and Dharap share some campaign donors, including DiBrienza, Chancellor and Dorogusker, who each also donated $500 to Dharap's reelection campaign. Dharap has endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign for the board.

Segal's notable campaign donors include Palo Alto City Council member Tom DuBois and former Palo Alto school board member Melissa Baten Caswell, who each gave $250. Palo Alto teachers' union president Teri Baldwin contributed $100 to Segal's campaign. Segal is a former teacher and also has worked as a substitute in Palo Alto schools.

Other major donors include Preeva Tramiel and Michael Smith, who each gave $1,000, as well as Christine Boehm, Melanie Curtiss, Alan Davis, Cathy Kuan-Stacey, Gayle McDowell, Nancy Mueller, Bethany Powell, Avery Wang and Kelun Zhang, who each gave $500.

Campos' largest donor is Jennifer Hawks, who gave $1,600 across multiple donations, followed by Mark Geist, who donated $1,000. Someone listed as "Ingard Campos" also donated $500.

The next set of campaign finance disclosures is due on Oct. 27 for the period covering Sept. 25 through Oct. 22.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
JLS Middle School
19 minutes ago
MyFeelz, JLS Middle School
Registered user
19 minutes ago

I wonder what they do with the money. No one has called me, no one has knocked on my door, nobody has asked if they could plant a sign nearby, no one has handed me a flyer. But it's kinda funny driving around town seeing all the signs planted in various yards. It's like a preview of who will give out the best candy on Halloween. No signs = no candy.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.