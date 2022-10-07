School matters: Four Board of Education candidates seek to refocus district priorities as pandemic wanes

Voters will get to choose this November who will fill two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District's five-member governing board. With incumbent Ken Dauber not running for reelection, the race is between incumbent Shounak Dharap and three challengers: Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shana Segal. The chosen candidates will join Todd Collins, a private equity investor; Jennifer DiBrienza, an educator; and Jesse Ladomirak, a parent.

Throughout much of 2020 and 2021, the district's focus was largely on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with districts around the country, questions of how to handle remote learning and the eventual reopening of schools dominated conversations, accompanied by considerable angst.

In recent months, the board has returned to a number of ongoing issues, including how to address gaps in student achievement and better meet the mental health needs of students and staff. Here's what you need to know about the candidates and where they stand on four key issues.