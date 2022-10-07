News

School matters: Four Board of Education candidates seek to refocus district priorities as pandemic wanes

A look at where they stand on the issues

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 7, 2022, 6:53 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

First graders work during a reading lesson at Barron Park Elementary School in Palo Alto on Sept. 23, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Voters will get to choose this November who will fill two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District's five-member governing board. With incumbent Ken Dauber not running for reelection, the race is between incumbent Shounak Dharap and three challengers: Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shana Segal. The chosen candidates will join Todd Collins, a private equity investor; Jennifer DiBrienza, an educator; and Jesse Ladomirak, a parent.

Throughout much of 2020 and 2021, the district's focus was largely on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with districts around the country, questions of how to handle remote learning and the eventual reopening of schools dominated conversations, accompanied by considerable angst.

In recent months, the board has returned to a number of ongoing issues, including how to address gaps in student achievement and better meet the mental health needs of students and staff. Here's what you need to know about the candidates and where they stand on four key issues.

PAUSD: Meet the Candidates
Infogram

PAUSD: Mental Health
Infogram

PAUSD: Academic access and achievement
Infogram

PAUSD: Diversity and inclusion
Infogram

PAUSD: Communication and transparency
Infogram

Infographics by Kevin Legnon, Linda Taaffe and Zoe Morgan

Zoe Morgan
 
Comments

Roger Dodger
5 hours ago
Roger Dodger, Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago

[Portion removed.]

To quote *directly from [Ingrid Campos'] own website*: "What parent desires to expose their child to the deviant lifestyle that embodies LGBTQ? LGBTQ is a sexual preference lifestyle, not an individual's character."

If you want a Board of Education member who is openly hostile to a substantial portion of our community because of sexual orientation, then I guess she's your gal. But while you're considering your vote, please also consider doing a little research into what other political movements we might be familiar with that were happy to sling the term "deviant" around in attacks on ideas they didn't like. Your research might take you back to the 1930s. Please do let us know what you find.

Citizen
4 hours ago
Citizen , College Terrace
4 hours ago

Government run schools should not be promoting gender ideology or promoting contested Marxist theories like systemic racism and
propagating discriminatory programs like anti racism.

Resident10
3 hours ago
Resident10, Professorville
3 hours ago

I don't think a candidate talking about a "deviant" lifestyle is a serious contender - just a distraction for most.

I am interested in what Chiu-Wang means by "wants to look beyond just Standardized tests to consider "entire child" when assessing progress". I don't think teachers in PAUSD rely on standardized tests to assess students in their classrooms. Standardized tests are state mandated tests that students have to take and teachers do not consider them in class grades. If a school looks at those scores, they will do so along with grades and teacher assessments.

In K-5, we do not have letter grades. The assessments do look at SEL factors in their assessment. In 6-12, we have moved to standards based grading with detailed rubrics and a focus on improvement over the course of the semester, with homework, projects and effort being factored into the rubric.
So the words do not really mean a great deal in the actual assessments taking place in our schools. Knowing what is happening in the schools is important in a school board candidate for setting goals, assessing programs, and making budget decisions. Experience with schools matters!

After four years on the school board, Mr. Dharap's answers do not show the understanding of a person who actually knows what is happening at the school and classroom level. In fact, his and Ms. Chui-Wang's words are very similar in their approach and vagueness - lovely ideas that under the surface do not mean much in terms of real action.

