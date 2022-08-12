For Ingrid Campos, 'traditional family values' spur bid for Palo Alto school board seat

In an interview, Campos said that part of the reason she wanted to run is because she has a strong sense of family values.

Two seats are up for a vote this November on Palo Alto Unified's five-member board. Incumbent Ken Dauber doesn't plan to run again. Fellow incumbent Shounak Dharap is campaigning to keep his seat. Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shana Segal are also running.

"I just want to make sure to remind parents that they have to be vigilant with regards to what's going on with their children's education," Campos said. "You have a voice. If you don't like it, say something about it. Opt out. Inform yourself. Advocate on your behalf and your children's behalf."

Campos, who has two daughters in high school in Palo Alto Unified, said that some parents feel a disconnect between themselves and the school district.

Palo Alto parent Ingrid Campos is running for a seat on the school board this fall, saying she would work to build bridges between the school district and families and that parents need to know that they can have a voice in their children's education.

At the same time, Campos said that this is her own opinion and she hasn't found any actions the Palo Alto school board has taken that she disagrees with nor is she proposing any changes if elected to the board.

When asked what directions would be worrisome, she replied that she was "concerned with the LGBQT literature that's starting as early as pre-K. I'm really concerned about that because that is a sexualized movement, rather than an individual."

She also said she was concerned about the directions that school districts can take with social-emotional learning (SEL) programs — which aim to help students develop communication and interpersonal skills — though she said this wasn't necessarily happening in Palo Alto.

When asked how these values would impact the decisions she would make if elected, Campos said that she has heard from parents about what they feel is the "oversexualization" of sex eduation. Although Campos said she wouldn't necessarily change the curriculum, she said that there are parts that are objectionable to her and that she wants parents to know that their students can opt out of the class.

"Most people have traditional family values and most people want to live by those values within their school community," Campos said.

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campos believes the mask mandate lasted far too long in Santa Clara County and that face coverings made it difficult for children to read each other's faces and connect with one another. Palo Alto Unified dropped its face covering requirement in March, when the state mandate was lifted . Campos opposes reinstating mask requirements.

In an interview, she said she hasn't identified any particular areas in which she believes parents' voices aren't being heard by the Palo Alto board.

"Parental rights are the fundamental right in deciding what is best for your children in their education environment," Campos writes on her website.

The California Parents Union and California Parents Unified have both endorsed her campaign, according to Campos' website. The groups advocate and lobby for parental rights in education.

For Ingrid Campos, 'traditional family values' spur bid for Palo Alto school board seat

Two spots are open this fall on Board of Education