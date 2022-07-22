Shounak Dharap seeks second term on Palo Alto Board of Education

Current Palo Alto school board member and 2008 Gunn High School graduate Shounak Dharap has announced plans to seek a second term on the board.
Dharap, who was first elected in 2018, told the Weekly he believes the board has accomplished a lot over the last four years, but progress has slowed because of the focus that had to be put toward responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's why I'm running again," Dharap said. "To keep moving the ball forward."
Two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District's five-member board are up for a vote this November. Dharap's seat and that of fellow incumbent Ken Dauber, who isn't planning to run. Shana Segal, Ingrid Campos and Nicole Chiu-Wang are all vying for seats. Dharap has endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign.
If he's elected for a second term, Dharap, who works as an attorney, said he wants to continue focusing on mental health, equity and achievement, and good governance.
Dharap said he feels the district has made good progress on mental health by allocating more money for programs working to bring the district's programs in-house instead of relying primarily on contracts with outside groups.
"Although there are ebbs and flows because of the circumstances, all in all, we're trending upward," Dharap said. "That's a direction I'd like to see us continuing to go (in). Especially considering the impacts COVID has had, it's an opportunity for us to continue reinventing how we approach mental health supports."
In terms of equity, Dharap said that the goal is to ensure all students can achieve excellence, regardless of their demographics or background. In support of that goal, he pointed to his work as chair of the board's equity oversight committee to create the Systemwide Integrated Framework for Transformation (SWIFT) plan.
As for good governance, Dharap said he is pleased that the district now has the PAUSD Promise, which was originally adopted in 2019 and is meant to be updated annually, outlining the district's goals in various areas.
One area where Dharap believes the district can still make improvements is in how it communicates with the public. Through the pandemic, Dharap said that it has become clear the district should do more to communicate transparently with the community. Hiring a public information officer to manage communications is one option Dharap suggested, adding that the board's oversight role would include making sure the information that's being shared is accurate and transparent.
One issue that's generated community controversy is what to do with Cubberley Community Center, the rundown site of a former high school in south Palo Alto that currently serves as a public community center. The school district owns 27 acres, and the city of Palo Alto owns the remaining 8 acres.
The school board voted last fall to reserve roughly 20 acres for a possible future high school, leaving the remaining 7 acres unallocated. Dharap said he would favor a ground lease or land swap to give the city more land, adding that he believes more than 7 acres could be transferred while keeping enough space for a future school.
"I'm in favor of being flexible with that space, because to me, it doesn't make much sense to continue sitting on that much property, considering we are facing declining enrollment," Dharap said.
The window for candidates to file the necessary paperwork to formally run for office opened on Monday, July 18, and closes Friday, Aug. 12. That period is extended five days if an incumbent doesn't file paperwork to run.
Comments
Registered user
Downtown North
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
So status quo remains. Seats that become empty are replaced by folks who are endorsed by the current seated members. Pushing forward the same agenda.
How is that working for everyone?
Are parents loving the changes and hires Superintendent Don Austin is making to PAUSD? The Board (including Shounak Dharap) hired Superintendent Austin and continue to approve his incredibly salary raises, often bypassing open and transparent processes on renewal of the Superintendent's contract.
Are we happy with how the Board handled the ELA Curriculum and voting in the 2.9 million budget when teachers asked the Board to wait one more year?
Are we happy with the track record of the current Board? Status quo folks.
Registered user
Midtown
38 minutes ago
Registered user
38 minutes ago
One of the bringers of Critical Race Theory to PAUSD.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
14 minutes ago
Registered user
14 minutes ago
Every PAUSD Board member, including Shounak, who unanimously voted to keep 6-12 grade schools closed for in person learning for an entire year 2020-2021 should be voted OUT. Closing schools is recognized as a catasrophic policy error that was unnecessary & devastating to students. The data was avail in Aug 2020 that schools should be open in person, and PAUSD ignored it. The data is now further incontrovertable.
While other districts in CA & U.S. opened schools in person in fall 2020, your PAEA Teachers Union & PAUSD School Board kept middle/high schools closed for a YEAR -- a moral, ethical, and public health disaster.
Wash Post: "These Schools Did Less to Contain Covid, Their Students Flourished"
Web Link
NYT: "Not Good for Learning" (written by Pulitzer Prize winning Journalist)
New research is showing the high costs of long school closures
"Extended school closures appear to have done much more harm than good, and many school administrators probably could have recognized as much by the fall of 2020."
Web Link
Economist: "Covid Learning Loss Has Been a Global Disaster"
Web Link
Dr. Vinay Prasad, UCSF Physician, Professor, World Renowned Biostatistician:
Web Link
Minutes 9:10 - 11:00. "Opening schools and community spread have NOTHING to do with each other.” (Data from Germany, Sweden in the fall 2020) "Closing schools didn’t slow spread, opening schools didn’t exacerbate, zero impact."
Registered user
Downtown North
3 minutes ago
Registered user
3 minutes ago
@Forever Name: Well said!
Shounak Dharap and company all thought it was a great idea for the high school football team to meet in person and practice outside, meanwhile for P.E. class, kids were looking into a computer screen on Zoom
How is that healthy? He wants to push forward with what he did? Show me one good change Shounak led the PAUSD parent and children community with?
I would say if being middle of the pack, and mediocre is what Shounak wants, then that seems to be where we are headed. Watch out folks and watch our real estate prices drop as Palo Alto gets known for it's worsening public education.