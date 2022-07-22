Shounak Dharap seeks second term on Palo Alto Board of Education

If he's elected for a second term, Dharap, who works as an attorney, said he wants to continue focusing on mental health, equity and achievement, and good governance.

Two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District's five-member board are up for a vote this November. Dharap's seat and that of fellow incumbent Ken Dauber, who isn't planning to run. Shana Segal , Ingrid Campos and Nicole Chiu-Wang are all vying for seats. Dharap has endorsed Chiu-Wang's campaign.

Dharap, who was first elected in 2018 , told the Weekly he believes the board has accomplished a lot over the last four years, but progress has slowed because of the focus that had to be put toward responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One area where Dharap believes the district can still make improvements is in how it communicates with the public. Through the pandemic, Dharap said that it has become clear the district should do more to communicate transparently with the community. Hiring a public information officer to manage communications is one option Dharap suggested, adding that the board's oversight role would include making sure the information that's being shared is accurate and transparent.

As for good governance, Dharap said he is pleased that the district now has the PAUSD Promise, which was originally adopted in 2019 and is meant to be updated annually, outlining the district's goals in various areas.

In terms of equity, Dharap said that the goal is to ensure all students can achieve excellence, regardless of their demographics or background. In support of that goal, he pointed to his work as chair of the board's equity oversight committee to create the Systemwide Integrated Framework for Transformation (SWIFT) plan.

"Although there are ebbs and flows because of the circumstances, all in all, we're trending upward," Dharap said. "That's a direction I'd like to see us continuing to go (in). Especially considering the impacts COVID has had, it's an opportunity for us to continue reinventing how we approach mental health supports."

Dharap said he feels the district has made good progress on mental health by allocating more money for programs working to bring the district's programs in-house instead of relying primarily on contracts with outside groups.

The window for candidates to file the necessary paperwork to formally run for office opened on Monday, July 18, and closes Friday, Aug. 12. That period is extended five days if an incumbent doesn't file paperwork to run.

"I'm in favor of being flexible with that space, because to me, it doesn't make much sense to continue sitting on that much property, considering we are facing declining enrollment," Dharap said.

The school board voted last fall to reserve roughly 20 acres for a possible future high school, leaving the remaining 7 acres unallocated. Dharap said he would favor a ground lease or land swap to give the city more land, adding that he believes more than 7 acres could be transferred while keeping enough space for a future school.

One issue that's generated community controversy is what to do with Cubberley Community Center, the rundown site of a former high school in south Palo Alto that currently serves as a public community center. The school district owns 27 acres, and the city of Palo Alto owns the remaining 8 acres.

Shounak Dharap seeks second term on Palo Alto Board of Education

He wants to 'keep moving the ball forward'' on mental health, equity and good governance