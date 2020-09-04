Palo Alto schools, closed since March, will reopen next week for high-need students

The district is inviting specific students to participate in the program and hopes to start small, then expand as safely as possible, Austin said. The students will have access to internet, materials, free breakfast and lunch and academic support.

Cohorts of 14 students will return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Superintendent Don Austin said. Each middle and high school campus will house one or two cohorts, with no more than two supervising adults for each cohort. The program will run Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and is "designed to reduce the impact of school closures on our families during distance learning," the superintendent's weekly update reads.

The first group of students to return in person will be part of the district's new PAUSD+ program, which will provide support services for middle and high school students who have been identified by the district as struggling academically, are socioeconomically disadvantaged or are English language learners.

The school district announced its plans for the in-person instruction on Friday, about a week after the California Department of Public Health issued guidance allowing schools to reopen to serve students with "acute" needs , including students with disabilities, English learners, students at higher risk of further learning loss or not participating in distance learning, students at risk of abuse or neglect, foster youth and students experiencing homelessness.

All of the in-person programs will adhere to the state Public Health Department's guidelines, including forming stable cohorts of 14 or fewer students who stay together for all activities and physical distancing "balanced with developmental and socio‐emotional needs of the age group."

On Thursday, Sept. 10, about 20 special-education students in the district's postsecondary Futures program will return to in-person school at Cubberley Community Center. Austin said they are bringing those students back in person first because the space available at Cubberley makes sense for that program, which is focused on developing work skills. The decision was based on feedback from staff who had experience from an in-person summer program with the students and "a small enough number of students that we thought we could be successful with that right away."

"This is for kids who really, really need us," Austin said. This was underscored for him this week when he visited families who live in recreational vehicles on El Camino Real after hearing students living there were having trouble accessing their online classes, even with Wi-Fi hot spots provided by Palo Alto Unified. The district mounted wireless access points outside the district office and pointed them toward the RVs to improve the students' internet access.

"We fully understand that there are differences in opinion about the pace at which schools should bring students back in person," Austin said. "Students need us. We definitely want to go as fast as possible but as slow as necessary to do it right."

On Friday afternoon, district leadership was in negotiations about the return to face-to-face instruction with the teachers and classified employees unions, Austin said. The teachers union has voiced concern in the past about reopening schools earlier for some students.

Both students and adults must wear face coverings. They will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms daily — time for this is built into the PAUSD+ daily schedule released by the district — and students riding the bus can only do so if their parents have completed a health screening.

Palo Alto schools, closed since March, will reopen next week for high-need students

Cohorts of 14 will return to school starting Wednesday