Schools seek waiver so kids can return to campus

More than 80 local schools have contacted the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Operations about filing a waiver to reopen their elementary campuses in person in the fall, including several on the Midpeninsula.
The waiver option — mentioned briefly in a press release sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office following his July 17 announcement that schools in counties being monitored by the state cannot not physically reopen, throwing many schools' plans into disarray — allows schools to seek an exception from their local county health officer.
Several local private elementary schools moved quickly to apply for a waiver, saying they felt confident that with more resources, smaller student populations and already detailed plans for how to safely reopen that they can and should bring their youngest students back for face-to-face instruction. They also have spent ample time — and money —to prepare their campuses for students' safe return to school.
Local schools that have confirmed they are seeking a waiver include Bowman School, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School, Emerson School and Silicon Valley International School in Palo Alto, Pinewood School in Los Altos and the German International School of Silicon Valley in Mountain View.
"Our size allows flexibility in keeping staff and students safe using the guidelines provided by local and state authorities," Bowman Head of School MaryBeth Ricks said. "It's important to stress that we're going to be extremely responsible … but we're going to try every avenue to get especially the younger ones in person and not give up hope that we can be granted the waiver."
Before Newsom's announcement, Bowman had already brought some students back to school for a summer session with numerous precautions. Students were in stable cohorts of 12; students and staff had their temperatures and symptoms checked daily; all students older than first grade were required to wear masks all day; and all staff gathering areas were closed. A new volunteer task force, made up of Bowman parents who work in the medical field, advised Ricks on best practices for reopening.
"Everybody's been positive about" reopening schools in person, Ricks said of the parent-advisers, "based on our very, very strict plans."
Bowman is now developing three different contingency plans for the first day of school on Sept. 1: full distance learning, a hybrid model if the waiver is approved and a third plan if the waiver is approved but not for all elementary grade levels.
In the spring, Bowman teachers were available in online classrooms to work with students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days. Virtual learning proved especially difficult for younger students, who are less tech-savvy and thus required more parent supervision, Ricks said.
Other private schools are applying for the waiver to keep their options open — especially as concrete details about how the waiver will work remain scarce — but are not sure that they would use it if approved.
"We do not know if we want to open at all," said Angie Bergeson, Silicon Valley International School's head of school. "We want to stay as safe as possible. We wouldn't want to go against county health guidelines even if we could with a waiver."
But the majority of the private bilingual school's families want face-to-face instruction, Bergeson said. In June, only 10% of families said they prefer online learning. Parents have been urging the school to apply for a waiver, Bergeson said.
"Independent schools have parent communities that are really pressuring schools to reopen. It's putting independent schools in a particular bind knowing that they can apply for a waiver," Bergeson said.
Parent Raphael Michel, co-chair of Silicon Valley International School's board of directors, hopes his children, a rising third-grader and rising sixth-grader, will be able to safely attend school in person in the fall — more for their emotional development than academic, he said.
"You can get a good knowledge transfer in some conversation moderated by a well-trained educator on a video session but … all of that learning through playing they get when they're in the same classroom, when they have those in-person interactions, when they're on the playground — that social emotional development is at risk of being diminished," Michel said.
He said parents would "scratch their heads" if Silicon Valley International School obtained a waiver and decided not to use it, but they are placing their trust in the school's leadership to make the safest decision for students.
Silicon Valley International also created an advisory council, including parents and outside experts, to whom Bergeson said she'll turn if the school obtains a reopening waiver.
For now, the school has decided to offer only online learning for the first six weeks of school, regardless if its waiver is granted or if Santa Clara County gets off the state watchlist. The school pushed the start of school later by two weeks to allow time for students to come to campus to pick up supplies, safely meet their teachers and prepare for distance learning.
"We need to now control the situation and be able to say we know what we're doing. One of the hardest things about this for schools is this not knowing," Bergeson said. "Actually making the decision to do distance learning is the most effective and efficient for us to start school, but of course it's really crushing for independent schools to say that to their communities … They're paying tuition and they're wondering when their kindergartner starts distance learning, what is that going to look like?"
Kathrin Röschel, principal of the German International School of Silicon Valley in Mountain View, said she plans to apply for the waiver but "only will use it when safety measures allow."
"We miss our students. We strongly believe in in-person instruction and the social component in learning, but we were also extremely successful with our distance-learning program in spring and will not put the health of our students, teachers and community in jeopardy," she wrote in an email.
The waivers, if granted, could further exacerbate inequities between public and private schools during the pandemic. Public schools must make the request "in consultation" with their labor unions, parents and community-based organizations, according to Newsom's office, while private schools can be more nimble.
Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin said at a school board meeting this week that the district does not plan to apply for a waiver to reopen its elementary schools, despite the urging of several parent speakers.
"If waivers were the preferred path to reopen schools, we wouldn't have needed waivers. They would have just said, 'It's fine to go open your elementary schools.' They didn't," Austin said. "The idea of going around that process, through all the reasons that led to us being closed ... did not make sense for our district."
Private school leaders said they have heard little about how the waiver process will work or how long it will take. Some have been or are waiting to be assigned a liaison from the county's Office of Emergency Operations.
The office, meanwhile, has received little guidance from the state on how to evaluate waivers — only the publicly available Cal OSHA and California Department of Public Health guidelines for reopening schools, according to a county public information officer. Newsom's office said local health officials reviewing applications must "consider local data and consult with the California Department of Public Health."
"The county is still in the planning stages about how next to proceed about reviewing applications," the spokesperson said.
At Silicon Valley International School, which offers Mandarin Chinese-English and French-English programs, teachers are trying to think creatively about how to offer effective language instruction in this new era. Ideas have included virtual dinners with teachers in Mandarin or French and asking older students to play online games with younger students in the language they're studying. Even in person, masks will make it difficult to teach language, Bergeson said.
The reopening dilemma feels like "you're choosing between being punched in the stomach and punched in the face," Bergeson said. "The situation is really quite difficult for schools to make everybody happy."
Comments
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Why, WHY can't the PAUSD ask for waivers for elementary schools? Do we seriously think Kindergartners will learn to read on Zoom? Disease severity is significantly less in children, though a small subset become quite sick: We know children of all ages can indeed be infected with coronavirus but the evidence at this point is quite clear that overall, children who become infected experience a milder disease course than adults. The risk of death and of severe illness from COVID-19 in children is extremely low. An expert panel organized by the National Academies of Medicine reported that “compared with adults, children who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience asymptomatic infection or mild upper respiratory symptoms”, and that over 90 percent of children testing positive will have no or mild symptoms. While the infection has been known to cause an inflammatory condition (MIS-C) in some children, and these cases are serious (342 have been reported to date), so far such cases are very rare and most children who do experience the condition eventually recover. We could ask for waivers, ask Teachers to wear masks, have small pods, and everyone would be fine. (source: What Do We Know About Children and Coronavirus Transmission?, Kaiser Family Foundation, Web Link)
Downtown North
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Elena, please clarify if the private schools are requesting waivers for all of K-8, K-5, or K-6. My understanding is that elementary schools only could apply for waivers. Is Santa Clara County encouraging this for K-8 private schools?
Duveneck/St. Francis
33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
@Roy M
On the Simitian town hall (these are worthwhile), the Santa Clara representative made it clear that it was strongly encouraging schools/ districts to apply for these waivers.
Web Link
Here's a quote from this County Waiver explanation:
"The County Public Health Department strongly encourages elementary schools to follow this process so that they can safely resume in-person instruction this fall.
This recommendation is based on the current best available scientific evidence, including that COVID-related risks in schools serving elementary age students appear lower than and different from the risks to staff and students in schools serving older students. In particular, there appears to be lower risk of child-to-child or child-to-adult transmission in children under 12, and the risk of infection and serious illness in elementary school children is particularly low. By contrast, the health-related risks for elementary age children who are not provided in-person instruction are significant, including lower rates of immunizations, higher rates of undetected child abuse and neglect, and risk to social/emotional wellbeing.
Moreover, in-person instruction is academically and socially critical for younger students, in alignment with State standards. Students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds are particularly harmed by a lack of access to in-person instruction. Schools serving elementary school students are also in a better position to put into place effective risk-reduction strategies to protect both teachers and students, including creation of small, stable classroom cohorts. Further, elementary school students without access to in-person school are far more likely than older students to require alternative group childcare arrangements when schools are closed, and as such, closure of elementary schools is less likely to significantly reduce transmission."
Downtown North
29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
@Covid-19 Ready. Thanks. I should have been more clear in my question. Many of the schools named in the article are K-8. The state says that elementary schools can ask for a waiver and as you point out, the county is encouraging it. My specific question is whether or not the schools listed in the article are asking for waivers for K-8 or for just their elementary school (K-5 or K-6) students. The article doesn't state that anywhere.
Atherton
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Issue is with teacher’s unions. Public schools are at a disadvantage because of union teachers who do not want to return to class.
Private schools do not have this problem.
A shame for students in public school who want a safe solution for returning to class.
Midtown
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
@ Palo Alto dad: 100% online = 100% the Palo Alto Teachers Union PAEA.
It is NOT the SCC Health Dept or SCC Health Director or SCC Superintendent of Schools who ENCOURAGED schools in SCC to apply for the waivers because in some parts of the county case rates are totally different than others. Austin is dishonestly using the Governors Orders as air cover to open 100% online, even though SCC encouraged schools in this county to apply for waivers for in person, and not just private schools. Go to the source on what's happening between PAUSD and the Union. Here is the link to the elementary Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and secondary MOU. You can see what the teachers unions have been asking for, starting with teaching all grades 100% online until January. At least PAUSD red lined that request and said it's not up to the union when schools open in person, it's up to the School Board.
Web Link