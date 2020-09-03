Incumbent builds strong financial lead in crowded Palo Alto City Council race

With two months to go until Election Day, Palo Alto City Councilman Greg Tanaka has amassed an overwhelming financial advantage over the rest of the field, having reported more than three times as much in contributions than the second-highest recipient in the 10-person race, according to financial disclosures.
Tanaka, whose reelection campaign reported $14,669 in contributions as of June 30, has received at least $50,000 since then, including a $10,000 check from developer Roxy Rapp; $5,000 each from developers Charles "Chop" Keenan, John McNellis and Brad Ehikian; and $1,000 from electric car maker Tesla, which is headquartered in Palo Alto. Just this week, Tanaka's campaign reported receiving $2,500 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee and $5,000 from Zachary Bogue, managing partner at Data Collective Venture Capital, which has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco.
To date, Tanaka has received more than $70,000 in contributions, as well as increased scrutiny about some of his earliest campaign supporters. Some of the funding from developers came in the beginning of the year, well before he established his reelection committee in July, triggering a complaint against him with the Fair Political Practice Commission (FPPC). The anonymous complaint claims that he violated a state law that prohibits candidates to spend on their reelection efforts before forming a committee.
Candidates are allowed, however, to receive money after they win the election. Tanaka called the complaint baseless and said that the money he had received at the beginning of the year was contributed toward his 2016 campaign and used to support his ongoing council work, not his reelection effort. The FPPC, which functions as a state watchdog for election spending, had not determined as of Thursday, Sept. 3, whether to launch an investigation against Tanaka.
Meanwhile, Councilwoman Lydia Kou, the only other incumbent in the race, reported $20,013 in contributions, which includes $14,213 that she received prior to June 30 and $5,800 that she has reported since then.
In contrast to Tanaka, whose list of major financial supporters is dominated by CEOs, developers and investors (he received a $10,000 from Richard Karp, an investor with the company Tictrain), Kou received most of her contributions from local residents, including vocal critics of recent and proposed developments. She also gathered contributions from residents who have been at the forefront of grassroots efforts to fight airplane noise and oppose new wireless communications facilities.
The vast majority of her contributions are for $500 or less, though $1,000 from Jeanne Fleming, whose group United Neighbors has been advocating for more stringent development standards for wireless equipment. She also received $500 from Councilman Eric Filseth and $200 from Vice Mayor Tom DuBois.
Kou also received $1,000 checks from Joe Hirsch, a member of the group Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning, which supports slow-growth land-use policies, and from local residents Lazlo Tokes and Rita Vrhel. Leaders of the group PNQLNow (Preserve Neighborhood Quality of Life Now), which has been leading the fight against Castilleja School's proposed campus reconstruction, also have donated to Kou's campaign, with Mary Silvester contributing $500 and Andie Reed giving $200.
The two incumbents are facing eight challengers for four open seats. The two others are of Councilwoman Liz Kniss, who is terming out at the end of this year, and Mayor Adrian Fine, who is not running for reelection. Of the eight, Planning and Transportation Commission Chair Cari Templeton and social justice advocate Raven Malone are enjoying an early edge when it comes to cash raised.
Templeton's campaign has reported $11,030 in contributions, with a solid portion of these funds coming from some of Palo Alto's most passionate housing advocates. Supporters of Templeton's campaign include Kelsey Banes, regional executive director of YIMBY Action (who contributed $100 to Templeton's campaign); Elaine Uang, co-founder of Palo Alto Forward (who gave $250) and John Kelley, co-founder of OnRisk ($250). She also received $500 contributions from Kniss, Councilwoman Alison Cormack, former Mayor Bern Beecham and Palo Alto Unified School District board member Jennifer DiBrienza.
Malone, an engineer and an activist in the Black Lives Matter movement, reported $4,575 in contributions in an Aug. 16 filing and then reported additional contributions in subsequent filings that totaled about $5,000.
Her financial backers include Carolyn Blatman, a nonprofit organizer; engineer Nadia Ahlborg; Leah Cowen, government relations manager at Sutter Health and Malone's campaign manager; and Reginald Williams, systems administrator at U.S. Geological Survey. Each of them contributed $1,000 to Malone's campaign.
Former Mayor Pat Burt also reported close to $9,000 in contributions, including $7,820 that he received before June 30 and another $1,000 that he reported on Aug. 27 (candidates do not have to report contributions that are less than $1,000 and that were made after June 30). The total includes $2,000 that Burt contributed to his own campaign and $1,000 that he received from Darrell Benatar, executive chairman at San Francisco-based UserTesting.
Burt, a tech CEO who served on the council between 2008 and 2016, also received contributions from bike advocate Penny Ellson ($400); downtown resident Neilson Buchanan ($250); Sheri Furman, co-chair of Palo Alto Neighborhoods ($250) and Craig Lewis, executive director of Clean Coalition ($500).
Trailing them in the financial standings, according to the campaign disclosures, are former Human Relations Commission member Steven Lee, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg and Planning and Transportation Commission member Ed Lauing.
Lee, an attorney who has criticized the council for not doing enough to address homelessness, gender discrimination and social issues, reported $5,000 in major contributions, including $1,000 contributions from employees at Oracle, Facebook and the U.S. Navy.
Lee said that he has received $34,365 in contributions, though most of them don't have to be disclosed until later this month because they are less than $1,000. The list of contributors, which he provided to this news organization, includes software engineers, community activists, housing advocates and elected officials, including school board members DiBrienza, who contributed $500, Shounak Dharap, who contributed $263, and Ken Dauber, who contributed $350. His list of supporters also includes Human Relations Commission member Patti Regehr, who gave $100 to Lee's campaign, and former Councilwoman Gail Price, president of Palo Alto Forward, who gave $50.
Eisenberg, a vociferous critic of the council's recent budget decisions and land-use strategies, reported $4,960 in contributions, including $3,960 that she received before June 30 and $1,000 that she received in August from James Ausman, technical project manager at Twilio. Her financial forms list small contributions from attorneys, software professionals and business executives from both within Palo Alto and from other cities and states. Her top contributors include Kristen Lee, a resident of Pebble Beach and local resident S.V. Vasudevan.
Eisenberg told this news organization that her campaign has raised almost $15,000, though only one donation reached the $1,000 threshold for disclosure. She said she has received more than 110 donations, with the average donation totaling about $120.
Lauing, an executive recruiter and veteran of two local commissions, reported $2,883 in contributions. His campaign documents indicate that he received $1,883 prior to June 30, a total that includes $500 from Filseth, $250 from former Mayor Greg Scharff and $300 from Suzanne Keehn, a member of Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning. He reported an additional $1,000 in late August from investor Yogen Dalal.
Lauing is one of three candidates that has received Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning's endorsement, along with Kou and teacher Greer Stone. Stone, a former member of the Human Relations Commission, and Ajit Varma, a Crescent Park resident who was the last to declare his candidacy, both joined the race after June 30 and had not filed any financial disclosure forms, which suggests that they had not received any contributions greater than $1,000.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I took a 15 minute phone survey about the city council election. It asked a lot of general questions about who I support and how I feel, but also asked specific questions about Greg Tanaka and the man who founded WhatsApp, Ajit Varma. I wondered if one of them was funding the survey. It was very strange.
Registered user
Greendell/Walnut Grove
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
[Portion removed.]
The number one theme of this coming election is whether we will vote to uphold the rule of law or not and whether the ethics and honor of our leaders matters.
Tanaka fails that test.
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
So based on mega donor reports (the only new info added since June) 2 out of 4 top money getters so far are primarily funded by special interests: developers/real estate (Tanaka) and YIMBYS (Templeton). Guess their primary goal on council will be new development - more offices, denser housing.
When regular filings come out later this month, it’ll be interesting to see who regular Palo Altans are pitching in for. From the June reports, so far Eisenberg has more out of town donors than locals. Templeton was about even, though most of her elected and appointed endorsers are from other cities.
Registered user
Charleston Gardens
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Lot of ignorance in PlantFruitTrees above. The article itself says that these campaign contributions are legal.
Did you just see the name Tanaka and decide to disparage him?
Read the article and what it has to say.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Greg Tanaka's an archtypical politician attracting big developer, Real Estate, commerical, and now PAC donors who want a city councilmember they have confidence will vote their interests for another 4 years. They certainly found their man.
I never bought into the so-called "fiscal watchdog" thing about Tanaka. He is an ineffectual outlier on the council and his remonstrations about money usually never amount to a hill of beans, let alone a hill of savings for our city.
But I now understand why fiscal watchdog is applied to him - he maybe's got a dog. He watches the dog snuffling out donor money like truffles out of a French forest. His own personal fiscal watch dog. Got it.
Registered user
Greendell/Walnut Grove
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@WilliamX, may I refer you to a previous article in the Weekly on the subject.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I have noticed that the anti-development crowd has always been the loudest in the comment threads. But during my several-times-per-week walks through the neighborhoods, I see plenty of yard signs supporting Tanaka (or, for that matter, Castilleja). So perhaps Palo Alto is not populated solely by NIMBYs.
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I've lived here since 1982. I cannot recall City Council races attracting campaign contributions like this. It feels like the massive amounts of money spent on congressional races and, of course, the presidential campaign, have somehow trickled down to Palo Alto. Tanaka's list of donors doesn't pass the smell test to me. It's the same pattern when, say, the New York Times reveals the donations by the National Rifle Association to certain candidates who are, what a surprise, big 2nd Amendment fans. And I don't think Tanaka, should he win re-election, would be biting the hand that feeds him; i.e., commercial developers.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
This is such a weirdly late article - all the small dollar donor information available dates back to the end of June (which, btw, the Weekly did not cover at the time). The actual numbers will be available on September 24th. This article just gives free publicity to people with rich friends who can give thousands upon thousands of dollars to a City Council race, and forces candidates with more small dollar donors to cough up their numbers early for no reason.
And personally, as someone who will be voting for Rebecca Eisenberg in November, I dislike how the article characterizes her out of town donations. Not everyone has the luxury of growing up in Palo Alto and living here for a long time - she grew up in Wisconsin, so of course her donors wouldn't necessarily all be from this area. I, personally, will be waiting for the September 24th deadline so I can get a more accurate picture of how much money is being raised. Go Rebecca!
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Anonymous writes, " have noticed that the anti-development crowd has always been the loudest in the comment threads."
That's because pro-development politicians like Adrian Fine have explicitly refused to comment here and to answer questions posed here by voters. You may have noticed which elected reps and candidates ARE commenting here and answering questions and which ones don't.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Resident - I think you are unclear on the concept. The importance of most donations
reported to date (this includes both large and small donors) as coming from Palo Alto residents is that we are the voters. City Council members are our elected representatives - representing our interests here in town. If someone lives in NYC or SF, they can't vote and they are not to be represented by our city councilmembers. So that's why it's notable and relevant that so many of Eisenberg's and Templeton's donors are out of towners. No one is being mean to them - this is a legitimate issue.
Also - to Anonymous - People are rightly offended and distrubed by Tanaka's conduct - the amount of fundraising, from whom, and given the pile of evidence (prior article in the Weekly) that most of it was likely garnered counter to CA election laws. To dismiss his conduct as the complaints of supposed nimbyism (why are you name calling, by the way?) is really incredible.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
46 minutes ago
Registered user
46 minutes ago
According to the PA Daily Post:Web Link “He (Tanaka) has been the swing vote on the council at times because he doesn’t fall clearly into the pro-housing or slow growth camps”
Registered user
Downtown North
3 minutes ago
Registered user
3 minutes ago
Swing vote? On office development, Tanaka has been part of the solid pro-growth bloc - very consistent with his donations from big developers.
PA Weekly: "Palo Alto scraps downtown office cap" 2/12/19 Web Link
Once again, the decision was made by a razor-thin margin, with Councilwoman Alison Cormack joining the council's pro-growth members, Liz Kniss, Adrian Fine and Greg Tanaka, in supporting the repeal of the downtown cap.
PA Weekly:"Palo Alto lowers the cap on office development" 7/30/18 Web Link
By a 5-4 vote, with Mayor Liz Kniss and council members Adrian Fine, Greg Scharff and Greg Tanaka dissenting, the council moved to revise a key policy in its recently adopted Comprehensive Plan in accordance with an initiative measure launched by the citizens group Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning.