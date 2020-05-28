Lydia Kou seeks fresh term on Palo Alto City Council

City Councilwoman Lydia Kou, who over the past four years established herself as one of Palo Alto's most strident opponents of dense developments and Sacramento housing mandates, plans to pursue a new term.
In a Thursday message, Kou announced her intention to seek re-election and pledged to balance what she called the city's "unrestrained growth," improve government transparency and fight Sacramento's attempt to "take away local control over zoning and other basic City decisions."
With the announcement, Kou became the first council incumbent to announce re-election plans. Mayor Adrian Fine and Councilman Greg Tanaka, who are both affiliated with the council's more growth-friendly faction, are also eligible to run for another term. While both are expected to do so, neither has formally announced his decision.
The May 28 announcement marks the beginning of Kou's third council campaign. A real estate agent and a longtime neighborhood volunteer with a focus on emergency preparedness, Kou became enmeshed in the city's land-use battles in 2013, when she emerged as one of the leaders of a coalition that opposed the council's approval of a zone change that would have allowed the development of a 60-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors and 12 single-family homes on a former orchard site on Maybell Avenue. Residents overturned the zone change in a referendum that year, dooming the project.
Kou and two other opponents of the project, Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, all ran for the council the following year. While DuBois and Filseth both won election, Kou fell just short during the 2014 campaign. She ran again in 2016 and won election.
Since then, the Barron Park resident has been the council's critic of commercial developments, even as she championed programs that would help low-income residents. A member of the council wing often known as "residentialists," she supported the council's decision in 2018 to slash in half the citywide cap on non-residential development in the Comprehensive Plan. Even as Filseth has emerged as the council's most centrist member and DuBois has shown a willingness to compromise and collaborate on various land-use issues, Kou has been consistent in her opposition to most new developments and to housing bills like state Senate Bill 50, which would relax local zoning standards to allow more housing development.
While Kou has supported the city's Housing Work Plan, which aims to spur more housing production, she has argued that the city should primarily focus on below-market-rate housing. She supported the approval of the Wilton Court development, which is set to break ground later this year and which will include 59 units for low-income residents and adults with disabilities. She also joined her colleagues in voting to contribute $10 million in public funds for the project.
She and DuBois have also focused their housing efforts on renters and low-income residents. In 2017 and in 2018, they had proposed capping rent increases (the council ultimately rejected the idea). Last year, they had more success in advocating for a "safe parking" that would devote parking lots to vehicle dwellers (the city is now moving ahead with establishing such a program at local churches). On the topic of housing, she has frequently clashed with Fine, who supports housing for all income levels, including market rate, and who has been Kou's leading ideological opponent on the council.
During recent budget hearings, Kou has been a leading advocate for restoring funding for teen programs and for reducing spending on capital projects such as the reconstruction of the fire station at Mitchell Park. In her announcement, Kou alluded to the city's projected $40 million budget deficit and to her disagreement with some of her colleagues over capital projects. The council majority, she wrote, "is slashing city services, but not the 'unfunded' capital improvement projects or generous salaries for city staff, to meet this deficit."
Kou framed the current political debate in Palo Alto as a clash between "those who say Palo Alto must become more dense" and those who want to preserve the city's traditional character and retain what she calls "livability for residents."
"There is a vocal faction demanding Palo Alto be a 'world-class' city," Kou wrote. "But what does this term mean? Does it mean having more headquarters of famous corporations, even though their biggest "contribution" is their out-of-town employees clogging Page Mill, Oregon Expressway, Charleston, Arastradero, Embarcadero, and El Camino."
Kou also criticized Sacramento legislators and regional agencies who she said are planning for "substantial population growth."
"Lacking detailed knowledge of the city's differences, these unelected officials have imposed unrealistic planning goals and housing targets," Kou wrote.
In discussing her platform, Kou said she would limit zone changes that "favor individual developments at the community's expense" and "limit exemptions to developers, businesses and employers in order to reduce parking, traffic, pollution and noise." She also said she would ensure that businesses and employers "pay their fair share of all City expenses, including infrastructure costs."
"I believe Palo Alto is at a crossroads," Kou wrote. "Do we retain our single-family residential areas, expand our community serving businesses and retain our unique character? Our village? Or, do we change our zoning and land use regulations to allow for severe densification and morph into a large urban center?"
Comments
Southgate
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I'm normally a fan of Gennady's writing, but he's not calling balls and strikes here. Kou may have voted for Wilton Court when it already had the votes to succeed, but she voted against the zoning to make it happen. She also voted against many of the components of the housing work plan. Finally, presenting her as a champion for renters is absurd. During the discussion of renter protections, she threatened "rent control is coming," asking "Do you want Palo Alto to become a renter town?." And where are the tenant protections? Been waiting since 2018.
Lydia Kou famously tweeted that Palo Alto has plenty of housing...you just need a superb realtor, like her. She's not a housing supporter or champion for tenants. She benefits from the housing shortage and has no incentive to improve things for people who can't afford multi-million dollar homes. Very much hope she loses this race. Unacceptable behavior when so many are suffering with high housing costs and homelessness.
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Lydia Kou is a thoughtful council member who listens to her constituents. She has never been in the pocket of developers. She has always engaged well with communities throughout Palo Alto. Lydia Kou supports building new housing to create a balance in our town. We have constituents here, who at forty percent, are renters. I support Lydia's values and know her to be a decent human being.
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I would be shocked if the 40% of renters can vote, given that many are immigrants unaware of the political machinations that keep their housing expensive and the community exclusive. Maybe more of the Palo Alto company’s workers would live in the city instead of clogging up roads from out of town if the city had housing growth to match jobs growth.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
"Strident"????? She's one of the more reasonable, responsive and polite people on the CC. She also reflects community sentiment and is much more moderate than many of the people who called for a total moratorium on office construction to save what's left of our city from being over-run by commuters employed by businesses that pay no local taxes unlike in everyone other surrounding community but are very adept at shifting their costs to US in the form of RESIDENTIAL parking permits and OUR paying the commuting expenses of their employers.
Speaking of commuting expenses, Mayor Fine knows very well that his former SF employer paid its employees' commuting expenses and didn't try to stick SF taxpayers with the tab that he so eagerly sticks PA taxpayers with.
Evergreen Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Thank you Lydia Kou fir wanting to spend so much more of your time helping the city and region.
If all politicians were as honest and hardworking as you we would live and work in much better circumstances.
Thank you for standing up for renters and renters rights and lower income workers in our community.
The other incumbents Fine and Tanaka are fake residentialists not really interested in affordable houSing and do everything they can todo to promote business and the real estate community that pay fir their campaigns!
Don’t be fooled into voting for fine and Tanaka again!
Go Lydia Kou!!!!
Evergreen Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Glad Lydia is running. She is a thoughtful sincere and brave council member. We need more like her!
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lydia Kou has *not* been supportive of phony "housing" plans that actually make the jobs/housing imbalance worse. No wonder the Manhattanizing pro-office-space-development "world-class city" crowd is critical of her.
Midtown
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Thank you, Lydia, for your willingness to dedicate your passion, energy, and brilliance, to our community. Palo Alto needs another 4 years of your leadership and wisdom. Lydia has a record of representing our (the residents) voices and fighting against special interests and developers who are trying to buy Palo Alto. I cannot wait to vote for another 4 years of your leadership.
Crescent Park
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Great news! We need to stop the endless stampede of office building that creates horrible traffic congestion, block after block filled with commuter cars parking on residential streets, and makes it ever harder for us to solve housing problems for people in the community.
Kou has stood for all the right things. She's been a strong opponent of the developer giveaways that are destroying so much of our city. And her prior campaign wasn't funded by developer contributions, unlike some other council members.
She's got my support.