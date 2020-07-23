Black Lives Matter activist Raven Malone contends for City Council seat

Raven Malone, an engineer who wants to bring a community-led approach to policing in Palo Alto, has added her name to the City Council race.
Malone, who has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, said she is concerned that the current council isn't being responsive enough to the community when it comes to issues such as police reform and housing. She is hoping to change that.
"I've been advocating and listening to Palo Altans who feel like City Hall isn't listening to them," Malone said. "I decided to step up to ensure that the City Council listens and collaborates to serve the whole community."
Malone grew up in Mobile, Alabama, which borders the Gulf Coast, and had spent two years in San Jose before moving to the Triple El neighborhood earlier this year, she told this news organization. She currently works for Perspecta, a Virginia-based technology company in the defense industry.
Malone, 28, said one of her top priorities, if elected, would be to reimagine public safety. To her, this means having unarmed personnel, rather than sworn officers; and taking the lead on issues such as homelessness, mental health issues and domestic violence (though an officer may at times need to accompany an unarmed professional for domestic violence cases). This is similar to the type of approach that is currently being advanced in Berkeley, which is shifting the responsibility for issuing traffic citations from police officers to unarmed civilians.
Malone has spoken out in favor of "defunding the police," an approach that shifts dollars and responsibilities from the Police Department to community services. She has preached the message at recent rallies following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and on her Facebook page, where she expresses support for putting some of the funds that are currently used for police toward community programs and homeless services.
If elected, she said she would also turn her attention to improving public infrastructure and addressing the city's housing crisis. On infrastructure, she said one of her priorities would be to revive the city's Fiber to the Premises effort, a bid to expand the city's underground fiber network to every neighborhood. While the city has been talking about this project for decades and has commissioned numerous studies and business plans, it has only made incremental improvements to the fiber system, which largely serves commercial customers. The COVID-19 pandemic, Malone said, has made high-speed internet more critical than ever.
"We should get fiber into every home in Palo Alto. … So many of us are working from home or have kids at home doing schoolwork. … Now is a better time to do it," Malone said.
Another infrastructure project that Malone said she feels strongly about is flood protection. She took part in a rescue effort when Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana in 2017. She said she and her friends rented a truck, drove to Texas and then spent four days helping people get out of their flooded homes.
After learning about the massive flood that hit Palo Alto, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto in February 1998, she wants to make sure that the cities improve flood protection around the volatile San Francisquito Creek. The cities have already made some strides to beef up protection when they completed the construction of levees downstream of U.S. Highway 101, a project that was led by the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority. Now, efforts are underway to reconstruct and boost capacity at some of the bridges that span the creek, including the Newell Road Bridge.
On housing, she believes Palo Alto should prioritize shelter for the neediest and for those who have been priced out. This means moving ahead with creating "safe parking" spaces for individuals who are forced to sleep in cars, allowing construction of "tiny homes" and working with nonprofits to create housing for teachers, people with disabilities and low-income workers. Some first responders and teachers currently have to commute two to three hours per day, she said.
In contrast to those who believe the city should focus exclusively on below-market-rate housing, she believes Palo Alto needs more housing for all income levels.
"We need to create both affordable housing for our workers, our seniors, people who work here and can't afford to live here, and still need to create market-rate housing and townhomes," Malone said.
She also believes that the city can do more to address its legacy of discrimination when it comes to housing. This includes removing racial exclusion clauses from deeds that exclude Black people (and in some cases Chinese and Japanese residents) from occupying the homes. Even though these restrictions have not been legal since 1948, they have not entirely disappeared, Malone said. She believes it's time to change that and believes the city should be more proactive on the issue.
"As a Black person myself, I can imagine how hurtful and painful it would be to buy a brand-new home and read the deed and see that it says that the home shouldn't be sold to a Black person," Malone said.
The engineer is competing for one of four seats that will be up for grabs in November. Three incumbent council members — Mayor Adrian Fine, Councilwoman Lydia Kou and Councilman Greg Tanaka — are all eligible to seek fresh four-year terms. Kou and Tanaka have declared their intentions to seek a fresh term. Councilwoman Liz Kniss is terming out at the end of the year.
Other candidates in the race are former Mayor Pat Burt, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg, attorney Steven Lee, teacher Greer Stone; Planning and Transportation Commission Chair Cari Templeton; and planning Commissioner Ed Lauing.
Comments
College Terrace
56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
I have lived here in Palo Alto since 1988 and have never really felt heard. After listening to Raven speak and how much time and empathy she gave to me and the issues that pain my family and friends, I realized that she is a special, inspiring woman who I need to support. Having Raven in office in Palo Alto would make me burst in pride and would help give a perspective and representation that many of us who grew up here a voice.
Downtown North
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Did I read correctly that she has live in Palo Alto for less than a year?
South of Midtown
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
I'm so excited that Raven is running for city council! She is such a caring and empathetic friend - I never thought I would actually feel represented by a candidate in Palo Alto. Her candidacy means so much to me - representation matters!
Downtown North
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
As a long time Palo Alto resident, parent of three kids (2 in PAUSD), and woman of color, I am proud to support Raven for City Council. There is no more important issue for me than community safety, especially given everything happening in our country. I want to live in a community where everyone feels welcome and safe. In listening to Raven and the issues she cares about, I know she hears me and my concerns. She will be a strong voice and advocate for all Palo Altans. I know she will work hard to make our city more equitable and inclusive. I cannot wait to cast my vote for her in November.
Downtown North
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
I met Raven recently and was blown away by her story. She seems super smart and hardworking and would be a breath of fresh air on the council.
South of Midtown
41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Awesome news! As a guy who grew up here, I think we could use some fresh perspectives on city council. I know Raven personally. She's EXACTLY what we need.
Triple El
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
This is so exciting! Amazing to see somebody step up from the community and bring this much-needed voice to the city council. I'm very much looking forward to seeing Raven implement these amazing ideas for Palo Alto.
Triple El
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
I have lived in Palo Alto the last 6-years and I’m so thrilled that Raven decided to run! She represents so many of us young professionals. I can attest that Raven shows up and gives it her all, every day, for everyone. As one of her roommates, I’m so lucky to be around her positive, can-do energy every day, and I witness first hand her compassion, hard work, and dedication.
I can’t wait for that same passion and dedication to go to City Hall! When she says she will get something done, she means it.
Ventura
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
We need MORE people of color on the PACC. Why are there so few at present?
African-Americans are underrepresented in Palo Alto municipal politics even though we comprise roughly 10% of the city's population.
It is time to RISE and elect MORE
people of color to ALL governing PA councils, committees and boards.
Our collective voice MUST and will be HEARD!
University South
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
I am thrilled to hear that Raven is running for City Council. As a Palo Altan, I know that Raven's voice is exactly what we need on our City Council.
I am so honored to call Raven my friend. I trust her to listen to our community and be an outstanding advocate for our city's residents.
Old Palo Alto
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Since she wants to be associated with Black Lives Matter, she must also answer the questions about the organization.
1. Do you also believe that the nuclear family needs to be dismantled and that all cis-gendered men, including African-American men, should be sidelined?
2. Do you agree with the Marxist beliefs espoused by the BLM leaders?
3. Where is all that money being donated to BLM going to?
If you answer to the BLM organization, how do we know that you will prioritize our local concerns over the desires of the national organization? How do you know that the broader Palo Alto community wants your version of police reform?
And Sally asks a great question - how long have you been here? Or are you like another San Diego resident moving up here to stir trouble? Seems oddly coincidental.
Barron Park
33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
I am so excited to see someone who represents so many people run for City Council. To go from protesting in the street side by side with citizens to city council is truly inspiring. Finally...someone who is actually doing something.
College Terrace
29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
Having lived in Palo Alto for 21 years, this is the first time I've been excited about our City Council. I met Raven earlier this year and have had incredibly meaningful discussions with her about Palo Alto and the challenges residents of our cities face.
Putting her name down the moment I receive my mail-in ballot!!
Triple El
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Raven would be a fantastic edition to City Council. Those of us who chose to move to Palo Alto out of love for the city even with the exorbitant housing prices. I work in Tech, but buying a house in this area is virtually unattainable and unsustainable. This is my dream area, and I really wish I could afford to retire here.
She is brilliant and has a passion for this city. I think she will bring a much positive change for Palo Alto residents and create a much more inclusive environment for all to enjoy this beautiful city.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
Raven has some great ideas but she needs to bone up on Palo Alto a bit.
1) The city has an absurdly long history of ignoring residents' concerns. Look how the city manager refuses to discuss the MTA/Housing targets with us even though they obviously need to be revised in the face of the pandemic. Look how they tell residents complaining about traffic "improvements" that we're wrong and they'll waste OUR money on consultants to tell us we're wrong.
2) The city lacks the capability to get fiber to the home. It's tried repeatedly and failed repeatedly. Their management information systems are a joke. Just ask public works to look up problems previously reported by location and you'll see they can't even do that.
Otherwise good luck to her in challenging the city manager and the mayor who unilaterally imposed that absurd 10-day curfew.
Crescent Park
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Raven is a great human being and an empathetic listener. She is definitely needed on PACC which has, for so long, only represented the interests of our wealthiest and most privileges residents. Raven will fight for marginalized communities throughout our city. She has my vote.
Midtown
9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
Defund the police supporter? Social justice warrior? With less than a year understanding of what this city is and how it functions? Welcome to the city, but no thanks for a council member... city councils' job is to run city functions, not pursue "justice" crusades. What is her position on contending with city pension obligations and their impact on future budgets? preventing continual increases in utility rates while siphoning off more money to the general fund?(I don't think developing city fiber will help here ... last I checked it is possible to get internet service in Palo Alto quite easily and we don't take on any more tax burden/budget impact, or pension obligations to do it). Allowing/encouraging continued office development far outstripping housing? State bills like SB50 that aim to smash residential neighborhoods? sales tax increases for Caltrain, Bart, Homeless etc. that if not stopped will soon make our sales tax rate > 10%? Caltrain crossings / electrification impacts on ground transportation in the city? Figuring out how to dig out from COVID-19 economic collapse and help local small businesses avoid going extinct?
Palo Alto Hills
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Raven, thank you for the important work you're doing! You have my vote!
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
"PACC which has, for so long, only represented the interests of our wealthiest and most privileges residents"
I think you mean that it's represented the wealthiest and most privileged real estate developers and big tech continually shifting the costs of their growth onto all residents.
Please let her come up to speed on Palo Alto by first serving on the Human Rights Commission where her voice will be especially valuable. Let her fight with the county district attorney to ensure he actually charges bad cops for the misdeeds.