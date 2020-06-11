After hiatus, Pat Burt looks to return to City Council

Pat Burt, a two-time mayor and one of the leading architects of Palo Alto's land-use policies and infrastructure plans, is eyeing a return to the City Council.
Burt, a City Hall veteran who served on the council between 2008 and 2016, announced Thursday that he will be running for one of the four seats that will open up in November. With his announcement, Burt became the third person to announce their candidacy this week, joining Cari Templeton and Ed Lauing. Attorney Rebecca Eisenberg and City Councilwoman Lydia Kou have previously announced their candidacies.
On a council that often splintered into two factions, Burt didn't fit neatly into either camp. A policy centrist and a political pragmatist, he often took the leading role in crafting policies and cobbled together majorities from members of both camps. He helped shape major land-use policies such as office caps in commercial areas and the city's infrastructure strategy, which relies on hotel tax revenues to pay for major projects.
Burt was part of the council that in 2013 approved a residential project on Maybell Avenue that included 60 units for low-income seniors and 12 single-family homes, an action that voters overturned in a referendum later that year. But while that issue pitted his philosophy against that of Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth (both of whom opposed the project and were elected to council the following year), he found himself siding with their "slow-growth" wing in the subsequent years.
Like DuBois, Filseth and Kou, Burt supported raising the affordable housing impact fees that developers are required to pay when building new projects. After the council raised the fees in late 2016, its decision was overturned in early 2017 by those on the council's more growth-friendly wing, which included Liz Kniss, Mayor Adrian Fine and Councilman Greg Tanaka.
Burt said he believes that decision was a mistake and argues that without the reversal, the city would have more resources to support affordable housing. He also wants to raise money for affordable housing and transportation through a business license tax, a proposal that he has championed for years as a council member and that he continued to advocate for since he left the council in 2016. The council was preparing to place the business tax on the ballot in November but halted its plans in March when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an economic downturn.
"I've never stopped caring about the community and the issues," Burt said. "So even when I've been off the council, I've continued to be active in issues, from advocating for funding for affordable housing … and the business license tax, to building consensus on things like grade separations."
Prior to joining the council, Burt had spent nine years on the Planning and Transportation Commission, including three as chair. He also worked on the South of Forest Area plan, a document that guided the redevelopment of a downtown neighborhood that was formerly occupied by the Palo Alto Medical Foundation to create housing, retail and Heritage Park.
"We brought residents and other stakeholders together to work with the City on a redevelopment plan," Burt said in a statement announcing his candidacy. "A project that could have been divisive was made better and was strongly supported, because residents with a range of perspectives worked together in the planning process."
Burt believes the current council would benefit from his experience, particularly given the new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He thinks staff should've acted faster on planning for outdoor dining. While the city is now in the process of closing California Avenue for outdoor dining, the closure of University Avenue is still weeks away and staff is still hashing out the details.
"If you're in a crisis or an emergency and already behind the curve, trying to get ahead of the curve isn't easy. There's a temptation to say, 'We're all so busy and we can't think ahead,'" Burt said. "I appreciate that that's difficult — but it's wrong."
Burt also believes that COVID-19 and the economic shutdown have created new social needs that the city should do more to address. While the city doesn't have the resources to meet all those needs, Burt said it can play an important role in forging partnerships.
"The city can and should play a leadership role in convening partnerships with both the private sector, the nonprofit sector and other local governments, and collaborate together to identify what the needs are, and fill those gaps," Burt said.
He also believes the city hasn't been acting fast enough when it comes to addressing outstanding issues in the Police Department, an issue that has risen in prominence in Palo Alto and elsewhere across the nation in the aftermath of the May 25 killing on George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
He disagreed with the council's decision last December to reduce the scope of the independent police auditor's contract so that internal conflicts within the department are no longer audited. Burt said he didn't find staff's arguments for the policy change persuasive and cited the vote as an example of a broader pattern within the council.
"There seems to be a pattern, in the last couple of years at least, of excessive deference of the council to staff on what are actual policy issues, which are the purview of council, and too little oversight of some of the aspects of what staff is doing," Burt said.
Burt said he favors the policies for police reform in the "8 Can't Wait" campaign, which include a ban on strangleholds, comprehensive reporting of use of force and intervention by an officer if he or she sees another officer engage in unreasonable use of force. Burt believes the department hasn't always followed some of these guidelines.
"I'm very concerned that in the last year or two we're seeing several incidents of what appear to be use of excessive force by the police and unwillingness by the department and the city manager and the city attorney to release the footage from the cameras, which now, under the state law, is supposed to be done unless there's an explicitly defined reason about an ongoing investigation," Burt said. "So I think we appear to have slipped back in some ways — and that we never went far enough."
He also said he believes the council was too deferential to staff in recent budget hearings, where members voted to cut about $40 million in expenses. Burt, who helped shape the council's infrastructure plan in 2014, said the city should have deferred some of the items in the plan until the budget picture improves.
While at least four council members expressed a similar view, the council ultimately went along with a staff proposal that reduces infrastructure spending but does not defer any of the big-ticket items on the council's 2014 plan, which includes the public safety building, a bike bridge over the U.S. Highway 101 and a rebuilt fire station at Mitchell Park.
"In all likelihood, we're going to see, like we've seen in every economic downturn, that the construction industry goes from inflated costs to real bargains," Burt said. "So I expect, within six months to a year, we will see the cost of projects go down.
"There's been a characterization that deferring by a year or two means we won't build them. I think we'll get more bang for the buck and will be able to do more."
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Pat Burt is back! Our city will be better off for it come this January when he returns to city council.
We need a big thinker like him who knows this town inside and out, how it works and doesn’t, what community is and isn’t, has good values and sticks up for them. He has a big view of things, snapping single issues together like legos into a cohesive whole that often makes it easier and more efficient to deal with together for a better outcome.
He is good for residents and the best in our upcoming struggle in these economic times.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
This is great news! Pat Burt always was a representative who listened well and is persuaded by facts, not ideology. I appreciate his values, supporting affordable housing and thoughtfully balancing growth. He is a very strong fiscal manager. We NEED that now.
Pat Burt has my vote.
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
So happy to see Burt stepping up. His is exactly the experience and smarts we are gong to need to steer the city into a recovery from this pandemic.
South of Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Pat has proven he can get things done in the city. Perhaps even more importantly, he has spent recent years really getting out in the community, listening, advising, and helping to build broad coalitions on key issues - coalitions that defy the" us vs. them" divisive mentality of recent years.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Best news so far.
Greenmeadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Glad to see a candidate looking to take strong action on both the pandemic and police reform!
The Greenhouse
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Pat is a decisive leader who has been missed on Council. He speaks his mind and argues his position backed up with facts.
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Pat Burt can get things done! He manages to both get colleagues on council to work towards consensus and push Staff to deliver. He's exactly what we need to get us out of this fiscal crisis.
Even the incumbent council members don't have the experience that Pat has with city government- plus he's a tech founder who has tangible financial experience in the real world.
Pat's engaging and he doesn't sit back and let staff lead him by the nose.
Our Mayor claims to be pro-housing and then voted against the fees that would pay for housing.
Pat has actually worked to make affordable housing a reality. If you care about actually getting things done - then vote for Pat Burt.
Palo Verde
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mr. Burt’s past fiscal leadership on council plus his deep dive on the business tax would be a big help as we adjust to this COVID 19 era - both in sensibly guiding expense reductions and figuring out how to rebuild revenues.
And to the extent grade separations remain a city priority, he will be a huge asset on the dais as he’s been actively involved and informed on the very complex decisions ahead.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
LOL. I noticed that recently pat had been posting quite a bit on TSF. I speculated that pat was trying to rehabilitate his image, given his 8 years of non accomplishments on the council, and was prepping for another run fur the council. At least, twice, pat said he was not planning to run again.
What's next? Larry Klein, yoriko kishimito and Jack Morton running again?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Kou, Burt, Lauing, Eisenberg, Templeton. That's already more than enough to choose from. Let's just close it now and choose.
Mountain View
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
We are now facing crises with Covid 19, a flailing economy, racism, possible reallocating of police funding, determining how schools will re-engage and addressing the many mental health issues facing our youth. We therefore need a strong and Experienced Leader who will look at the data, listen to his community and stand up for the rights of all!
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Nine years on the Planning & Transportation Commission and two Council terms. I attended a lot of city meetings during that time. Pat Burt was one of the most rational, fact-based decision-makers of the lot then. I think he would be a great addition to Council now. We can rely on him to listen, be transparent and take a strong stand when necessary to make tough calls.
Glad to see him running. We need his leadership. We need leadership right now. Period.
Downtown North
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
This "early surge" of council candidates is great. Voters will have a good chance to open their minds to pressing issues and best, practical solutions. I think the business tax is overdue and will be more evident as budget realities come home to roost in the next 6 months. Affordable housing is very difficult to finance. Pat, however, has a good grasp of what affordable housing really is. He can differentiate the urge to embrace more luxury housing and office space.
My main concern about Pat and all other candidates is that they are showing the normal political practice of over-promising what can be done. Nobody, for example, can have total confidence that the FY20/21 budgets are realistic. Palo Alto has enormous capacity to excel but the Council and Staff have the unfortunate tendency to make knee jerk moves without professional analysis. The next Council in 2021 must not continue analysis paralysis and constant revision of priorities each January. Important "stuff" always has multi-year timelines.
The next two years will require a sober council mastering fiscal and political basics. Pat is clearly up to the challenges.
Green Acres
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I am absolutely thrilled that Pat Burt is running again. Here is a person who is smart, hard working, and who brings with him a ton of experience. He has in depth knowledge of transportation issues; he is skillful in budget management; he is creative at problem solving.....and he listens....not only to his fellow council members but also his constituents. We will all benefit from his dedication and expertise. He’s got my vote!
Evergreen Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Pat is tried and true
Will do his job without personal self interest
Even if you don’t like every one of his decisions in the past he can think and can think past untruths and he is not corrupt
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I have worked with Pat Burt as a volunteer. He loves this community. He and his wife, Sally, have dedicated thousands of hours to community work of all kinds. They both throw their hearts and very keen minds into their work. I'm happy to hear Pat is running!
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Community Center
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Very welcomed news. Congratulations!
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I support Pat Burt, never met him personally but have viewed city council meetungs on cable and read many news reports including him. He appears to be a calm and intelligent civic leader. I will,vote for him. I have agreed many times with his views and points.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
"Burt was part of the council that in 2013 approved a residential project on Maybell Avenue that included 60 units for low-income seniors and 12 single-family homes, an action that voters overturned in a referendum later that year. But while that issue pitted his philosophy against that of Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth (both of whom opposed the project "
Please correct this characterization which is once again wrong. The council ordinance that was disputed was the upzoning of the property, largely for the sake of the 60% of the property that was for-profit, not the project itself. A for-profit developer wanted to put 3-story houses up on tiny lots -- go look at the massive homes going up there now and imagine them being 50% taller and twice as many on the Maybell side.
The neighbors objected to the neighborhood zoning and thus the whole dominant land use of the area being so drastically changed, especially for a majority for-profit project. The city was basically selling the zoning of the whole neighborhood, in a way that they didn't do in the Alma street project downtown (that one complied with zoning). There was never any rejection of an affordable housing project there or any vote on the project. The vote was on changing the zoning of a residential area. Residents asked (in council meetings) for a working group to ensure the affordable housing got built there, some of the same residents who rebuffed a development on the Terman school site 20 years earlier that saved the school and got affordable housing built next to it.
The ordinance, the vote and the referendum were never on the "project" and there was never any prohibition on affordable housing being built there. The city attorney wrote the ballot in such a biased way, a lot of people never understood this, and this erroneous reporting of it continues to enforce that error.
If the project had been conceived as only affordable housing from the getgo and had only the affordable homes with less density and impact, there would have been much broader support and collaboration to make it happen, especially if the subsequent council had managed to get larger impact fees for it. A survey in the neighborhood prior to the referendum found this was the preferred developed use over even single-family homes. (The preferred use overall was to preserve the orchard as much-needed park space, which the parks and rec report acknowledges is needed on this side of town.)
The city attorney mischaracterized the referendum on the ballot in a way that constituted advocacy (there was an article in the Weekly about the letter from the neighborhood about that). That sort of advocacy by city staff regarding referenda and initiatives is why the City of San Francisco changed their election code so that they decide ballot language through an impartial process, not by the city attorney.
The Weekly should not continue to make that error in reporting on Maybell, because among other things, it furthers misunderstandings and divides in ways that hurt the ability of advocates to come together and do at Maybell what had been done at Terman, and makes low-income residents feel there is animosity that isn't really there. There has been broad support for low-income projects since this, and there would have been broad support for low-income housing in that same spot if residents' concerns and energy had been given the same respect as downtown residents'.
The mistake does make me wonder if
1) Pat Burt has learned to have any more concern/respect for residents on the South side of town than before, and
2) if the pandemic has at all changed people's lack of concern for the drive to seriously densify where it's totally inappropriate and even unsafe.
I really wish people would stop mischaracterizing Maybell. For residents, it was about overdevelopment. For a long time, affordable housing has been built as a minor side effect of development. But now, overdevelopment is ratcheting up costs and displacing more low-income people than are ever going to be helped by this kind of overdevelopment. People of color are being pushed out en masse from these new densifying tech economies, which aren't even wise as the pandemic has shown so suddenly. Had neighbors not been able to rebuff the overdevelopment, there is no way that Buena Vista would have been saved, it would have gone the way of the President Hotel with residents evicted. Because residents were able to overturn upzoning in the same part of town, which no one believed they could do before they did, the large developer in contract with the owner at Buena Vista pulled out right after the referendum result, and no other big developers bit despite the owner trying. Residents realized this was at stake with the upzoning at Maybell, too, and although they took a lot of abuse in the paper, many worked harder on the referendum knowing if they lost, that BV would be next to impossible to save with the developers knowing they could upzone there, too.
Continuing to mischaracterize the subject of the vote does a disservice to residents, and to the members of the council who have been doing far more to actually try to help affordable housing (Filseth, Dubois) than those who have used a lot of loud rhetoric but when push comes to shove, vote against reasonable low-income interests because they're really just trying to push density for large tech companies (Fine, Kniss). Unfortunately, my memories of Burt have been more the latter. A lot of us remember how Greg Scharff transformed to a residentialist just long enough to get voted and then he turned into the worst developer shill again. Pat Burt, if you want us to vote for you again, please show us in a way that we can trust that that will not happen to you, too.
Midtown
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Pat Burt is intelligent and opinionated; but he's the type of person who thinks they are always right, and doesn't listen very well. His support for residents has always been half hearted
So far the candidates who have declared doesn't impress, and it's going to be voting for the candidates who will do the least damage.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
I, for one, am supporting Pat. I have worked with him on many projects over more than two decades. He listens well and takes time to study all sides of issues. I respect his thought process and values. I think he will be a great addition to City Council. Welcome back, former Mayor Pat Burt!
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
"Intelligent and Opinionated." Sounds good to me.
I'm grateful for his comments,during the recent complicated and contentious budget process> He was responsive to questions, dug for substantive answers and provided links to key information.
That type of fact-based responsiveness beats sloganeering and fairy tales in my book.
@Citizen PA cites important background information that too often gets lost or drowned out by well-funded campaigns, A somewhat recent example was density advocate Former Commissioner Downing's claim that PA didn't want tech startups. Her "misquote" was repeatedly endlessly in the local and then national press and no amount of logic, denials or facts mattered.