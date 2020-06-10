After spending a decade on commissions, Ed Lauing sets sights on City Council seat

Ed Lauing is no stranger to master plans, budget cuts and long nights spent behind the dais at City Hall.
The Palo Alto resident has spent the past decade on the city's Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Transportation Commission, where he is currently a member. Now, Lauing is preparing to join the race for the City Council.
Lauing, a corporate recruiter and former business executive, wants to see the city move faster on tackling its most critical issues, including housing and parking. As a planning commissioner, he has helped review and refine the city's Housing Work Plan and delved deep into the details of its strategies for enhancing downtown garages and expanding the city's shuttle system, which has just been eliminated because of budget cuts. He also has been dismayed by how long it has taken the council to actually reach solutions to these problems, Lauing told this news organization.
"My view is, by being on the council I can shape the agenda itself and the timing of the agenda," Lauing said. "I've been less than thoroughly satisfied with the pace of how projects go from the initial reading to finally getting adopted. I'm hoping I can get things to move faster."
Lauing believes encouraging below-market-rate housing is a key way to encourage diversity in Palo Alto and address some of the city's socioeconomic disparities. That, he said, should be the city's focus, rather than the council's default setting, which he characterizes as, "We need housing for all segments and it will happen." The city, in his view, has been moving too slowly.
"Obviously, that hasn't been done. If we're going to maintain local control instead of Sacramento control, we've got to take action on this," Lauing said.
The city, he said, needs to figure out the economics in each segment of the market and craft policies to address the fact that the "economic playing field" between housing and commercial developments has not been even, given that offices fetch significantly higher rents than most residential properties. Addressing this could mean contributing more money to building affordable housing or forging partnerships with local corporations that are willing to help address the problem.
"We can't just say, 'What's on the table is the only structure.' We've got to get more creative," Lauing said.
As a planning commissioner, Lauing has often talked to about the need for more housing, though he has approached the subject with more caution and less zeal than some of the commission's staunchest housing advocates, notably Michael Alcheck and William Riggs. On a commission that has been prone to splitting into factions, Lauing has often sided with those on the more slow-growth side of the aisle, including former Commissioner Asher Waldfogel and current Commissioner Doria Summa. After serving as the planning commission's chair in 2018, he made a bid to try again in 2019 but was edged out by Riggs in a 4-3 vote. Among those voting against him was Commissioner Cari Templeton, who earlier this week announced her own bid for a City Council seat.
While Lauing talks about the urgent need to build more housing, his tone as a commissioner has been less polemical and more detail-oriented than that of some of his colleagues. In 2018, for example, he was part of a narrow majority that voted to delay adoption of a new "affordable housing overlay" zone so that the city can further analyze the impacts of the policy change (others supported immediate creation of the new zone, which the council ultimately approved).
Yet he also has been an enthusiastic supporter of numerous housing projects, including a mixed-use development with 17 condominium units that was approved last year at the former Compadres restaurant on El Camino Real; and the Wilton Court development with 59 units for low-income residents and adults with disabilities, which Lauing said was exactly the kind of project that the city should be encouraging.
Before joining the planning commission in 2017, Lauing had spent seven years on the Parks and Recreation Commission, including three as the commission's chair. During that time, he helped put together a master plan for the parks system that included more dog parks and more bathrooms at local parks. He also co-wrote a memo in 2014 urging the council to pay more attention to the impacts of the city's growth policies on its parks and recreation system (the commission unanimously supported the memo).
Lauing said that over the past month, he has been concerned about the council's process for adopting a new budget, which includes about $40 million in expense cuts. Rather than clearly setting priorities and making cuts based on the city's values, the council is making major cuts in just about every critical department, including public safety and community services. He said he would have preferred to see the city delay some of its major infrastructure projects to preserve services. He also said he believes the council has been too deferential to city staff throughout the budget process. Even though numerous council members said they supported delaying some projects on the council's infrastructure plan, these proposals never came for a vote (instead, the council approved the entire capital plan with a single vote).
He also said he thinks the city has been moving too slowly on improving downtown’s parking situation, an issue that has dominated City Hall discussions before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Why have we waited years for the installation of digital direction signs downtown to reduce congestion by pointing vehicles to garages with space? That issue first came to the planning commission three years ago," Lauing said in his candidacy announcement.
Lauing said he believes his decade of experience as a commissioner has prepared him well for serving on council, which will see four seats up for grabs in November. Councilwoman Liz Kniss is terming out, while Mayor Adrian Fine, Councilwoman Lydia Kou and Councilman Greg Tanaka are all up for re-election (Kou is the only one of the three who has declared that she is running again). Attorney Rebecca Eisenberg announced last month that she is also seeking one of the four open seats.
"I know what the job is," Lauing said. "You want someone you can trust so that when a new issue is thrown at them, they know how to respond and they have a solid and sensible approach on how to get there. The combination of my business background and my city background give me a great platform to keep making decisions on tough issues."
Comments
Evergreen Park
6 hours ago
This is great news! Mr laying has the back ground and temperament to be a fantastic city council member.
He is ethical, smart and familiar with how the city works. he has been very generous with his time on boards and commissions.
His thoughtful mature attitude will be a real benefit to the people who live and work in Palo Alto!!!!!
I am thoroughly happy to hear this news!!
Barron Park
5 hours ago
Congratulations on entering the race for City Council, Mr. Lauing!. I have enjoyed serving with you on the Planning and Transportation Commission, and look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail this year. - Cari
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
5 hours ago
Fantastic news. This gentleman is smart, thoughtful and civic-minded. He will be a great council member just as he has diligently and effectively served and led Parks and Rec, and Planning and Transportation. Can’t wait to cast my vote.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
Excellent news for Palo Altans - not only a Planning Commissoner running for city council with an actual track record of invaluable experience with land use and planning, but also someone who cares deeply about the most vulnerable among us - the homeless and those needing affordable housing.
I first became aware of Ed Lauing when he volunteered with the Urban Ministry when it was the main group in town that served the homeless. He is a wonderful caring man whose concern about low-income people is deeply felt.
Lauing is super smart but not over-bearing. He will be a good addition to the council for all who want a strong but calm voice for what is best for all residents in Palo Alto.
Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago
What is his perspective on police and policing? In particular, what are his thoughts on the video evidence from 17 February 2018 (the Alvarez case), and on the decrease in departmental oversight, and in public transparency, reflected in the new contract with OIR Group from December 2019?
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Mr. Lauing’s got my vote.
Midtown
4 hours ago
I have followed Ed's work for some time and he has always had an extremely positive impact on the city of Palo Alto and the residents. Excited to see Ed take over a seat from these comfortable incumbents.
Community Center
3 hours ago
Congratulations Ed on your decision to run. It looks like already you have lots of sympathy.
South of Midtown
3 hours ago
Great to see Mr. Lauing enter the race! Thoughtful, responsible, non-ideological leaders at the council dais will serve our whole community well as we tackle the major challenges before us.
Greenmeadow
3 hours ago
Thank you Mr. Lauing for running. I've observed you on both Parks & Rec as well as the Planning Commission - you are polite, thoughtful and conscientitous. We will be lucky to have you on our City Council.
Community Center
3 hours ago
Thanks to Ed for running.
He’s been a valuable city commissioner, always informed and thoughtful, and an effective problem solver.
We could use his sound business executive experience through the current financial challenges. Glad to see that he is focused on preserving city services.
Old Palo Alto
21 minutes ago
Mr. Lauing was ALSO the president of Palo Alto Babe Ruth and was heavily involved in Palo Alto Little League for many years. It might be small bullet point on his vast resume at this point, but i'll always remember how well run those leagues were. His role in Palo Alto Youth Athletics while my son was growing up contributed to some of the best years of his life and some of my favorite early memories of Palo Alto.
Excited to see Mr. Lauing on the ballot and happy for the opportunity to have a familiar face represent the heart of Palo Alto!