Local residents who have died recently: Schneiderman, Weber, Egger and Heydon

Local residents who have died recently include: Jeffrey Schneiderman, Carol Weber, Monica Egger and Luther Heydon

• Jeffrey Schneiderman, 55, a Woodside resident who grew up in Portola Valley, graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School and spent time traveling the world and spent time as a political volunteer for social justice, on Jan. 11.

• Carol Weber, 78, a Palo Alto resident who had worked as a school social worker in the Detroit area before coming to California and launching a career as a real estate loan officer, and who spent free time reading, working on crafting and quilting projects and chronicling genealogy, on Jan. 10.

• Monica Egger, 82, who was born and raised in Switzerland before coming to Palo Alto, later working at the Hyatt Cabana and Hyatt Ricky's, and who was an active member of Peninsula Swiss Club, on Dec. 31.

• Luther Heydon, 84, who served in the U.S. Navy as a computer specialist before launching a career with IBM in roles including an advisor in Saigon during the Vietnam War, and in retirement became a Notary Public and did volunteer work, on Jan. 3.