News

Local residents who have died recently: Schneiderman, Weber, Egger and Heydon

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 24, 2024, 3:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include: Jeffrey Schneiderman, Carol Weber, Monica Egger and Luther Heydon

Jeffrey Schneiderman, 55, a Woodside resident who grew up in Portola Valley, graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School and spent time traveling the world and spent time as a political volunteer for social justice, on Jan. 11.

Carol Weber, 78, a Palo Alto resident who had worked as a school social worker in the Detroit area before coming to California and launching a career as a real estate loan officer, and who spent free time reading, working on crafting and quilting projects and chronicling genealogy, on Jan. 10.

Monica Egger, 82, who was born and raised in Switzerland before coming to Palo Alto, later working at the Hyatt Cabana and Hyatt Ricky's, and who was an active member of Peninsula Swiss Club, on Dec. 31.

Luther Heydon, 84, who served in the U.S. Navy as a computer specialist before launching a career with IBM in roles including an advisor in Saigon during the Vietnam War, and in retirement became a Notary Public and did volunteer work, on Jan. 3.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at PaloAltoOnline.com/Obituaries.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Local residents who have died recently: Schneiderman, Weber, Egger and Heydon

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 24, 2024, 3:25 pm

Local residents who have died recently include: Jeffrey Schneiderman, Carol Weber, Monica Egger and Luther Heydon

Jeffrey Schneiderman, 55, a Woodside resident who grew up in Portola Valley, graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School and spent time traveling the world and spent time as a political volunteer for social justice, on Jan. 11.

Carol Weber, 78, a Palo Alto resident who had worked as a school social worker in the Detroit area before coming to California and launching a career as a real estate loan officer, and who spent free time reading, working on crafting and quilting projects and chronicling genealogy, on Jan. 10.

Monica Egger, 82, who was born and raised in Switzerland before coming to Palo Alto, later working at the Hyatt Cabana and Hyatt Ricky's, and who was an active member of Peninsula Swiss Club, on Dec. 31.

Luther Heydon, 84, who served in the U.S. Navy as a computer specialist before launching a career with IBM in roles including an advisor in Saigon during the Vietnam War, and in retirement became a Notary Public and did volunteer work, on Jan. 3.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at PaloAltoOnline.com/Obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

On Wednesday, we'll be launching a new website. To prepare and make sure all our content is available on the new platform, commenting on stories and in TownSquare has been disabled. When the new site is online, past comments will be available to be seen and we'll reinstate the ability to comment. We appreciate your patience while we make this transition.