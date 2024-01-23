Update: Missing woman found

Update: Police said that they had located the woman at about 5:30 p.m. at Pardee Park, safe and sound.

Palo Alto police are asking residents for help in finding an 82-year-old woman who has been missing since 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The woman was last seen walking out of the Palo Alto Medical Foundation at 795 El Camino Real. Police described her as an Asian female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a lavender top, gray sweats and silver shoes.

Police said the woman has dementia and does not have a phone.

The department is asking anyone who sees her to call (650) 329-2413 or 9-1-1 and to keep her under observation until officers arrive to help her.