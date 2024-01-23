Construction to begin at Midtown complex damaged in fire

The fire department determined that the flames originated “near a bank of dryers in (the) back left corner” of AJ’s Quick Clean Center, but its cause is unknown. The investigation was limited due to safety concerns, including “excessive toxicity” and “structural instability” in the occupancy, the report states.

The businesses were all damaged in the Feb. 1, 2023, fire, which started in the dry cleaners, according to an investigation by the Palo Alto Fire Department. AJ’s Quick Clean Center faced “complete loss” and a roof collapse, while Bill’s Cafe and Philz Coffee faced structural damage, the report states. Heavy smoke, water and fire damage also impacted the units.

Late last year, the city approved a shoring permit for the building, which allows crews to install supports in unstable structures, but work on the complex was delayed due to rainy weather in December and early January, city spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said.

The construction will mark the beginning of the end of a yearlong period in which the owners of the four businesses within the plaza — AJ’s Quick Clean Center, Bill’s Cafe, Philz Coffee and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits — were forced to close down their Midtown locations in the 3100 block of Middlefield Road, near Loma Verde Avenue.

Construction on the Midtown complex that was damaged in a fire last year could begin this week with the installation of supporting structures, a representative of the city of Palo Alto said.

Shikada said at the time that the business owners wished to return to the complex but did not specify who. Philz Coffee declined to comment. Bill’s Cafe and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits did not respond to requests for comment.

In an Oct. 15 neighborhood town hall, City Manager Ed Shikada said that the city was waiting for a follow-up from the complex owners’ insurance company, which was proceeding at a “snail’s pace.” The plaza is owned by Sausalito residents Robert and Lenore Cavallero, both of whom did not respond to a request for comment.

Lee reflected on his time in Midtown, noting that the fire occurred while he was trying to grow his business.

“The insurance company discontinued business loss income support after August,” he said in an email to this publication. “Even if the building is restored, there is no longer funding to reopen the store, and I've started another job (a) few weeks ago.”

AJ’s Quick Clean Center was quick to apologize for the fire, posting notes and customer insurance claim information on their website and along the chain link fences that now surround the shopping plaza. Owner Jay Lee said that one of his employees has continued offering mobile dry cleaning services, but that neither of them will be able to reopen the business due to a lack of funds. He has requested an early termination of his lease.

Construction to begin at Midtown complex damaged in fire

The city approved a permit for the facility last year and construction could begin this week