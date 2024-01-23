News

Caltrain strikes vehicle at Palo Alto intersection

by Nick Pasion / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 23, 2024, 3:56 pm

North and Southbound Caltrain trains arrive at the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

A Caltrain struck a vehicle at Charleston Road in Palo Alto Tuesday afternoon, the transit agency said.

At 3:09 p.m. a northbound Caltrain 513 hit a vehicle between California and San Antonio stations. Caltrain said in a statement that there were 96 passengers on the train and there are so far no reported injuries.

Caltrain reported that the vehicle is "no longer on the tracks."

Transit police are at the crash site. Caltrain has begun running trains on Main Track 2 at lowered speeds.

As of 4:20 p.m., the Charleston crossing reopened to traffic, Palo Alto Police Department officers said in a statement.

A San Mateo County Sherriff's Office spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

