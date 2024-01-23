Caltrain strikes vehicle at Palo Alto intersection

A Caltrain struck a vehicle at Charleston Road in Palo Alto Tuesday afternoon, the transit agency said.

At 3:09 p.m. a northbound Caltrain 513 hit a vehicle between California and San Antonio stations. Caltrain said in a statement that there were 96 passengers on the train and there are so far no reported injuries.

Caltrain reported that the vehicle is "no longer on the tracks."

Transit police are at the crash site. Caltrain has begun running trains on Main Track 2 at lowered speeds.

As of 4:20 p.m., the Charleston crossing reopened to traffic, Palo Alto Police Department officers said in a statement.