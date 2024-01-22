Heavy rain brings flooded roads, downed trees and mudslides

"There was a lot of wind with this and some downed trees and mudslides," Flynn said. "Santa Cruz seems to have the most impacts from wind damage."

Flynn said the region was buffeted by three back-to-back storms over the weekend, with the largest dropping up to 4 inches of rain on North Bay Mountains.

"The quote we like to use is 'turn around, don't drown,'" said Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Flynn. "If you see standing water on the roadway, it's impossible to tell how deep it is."

Flood warnings and advisories have expired, but the accumulated rainfall has taken its toll.

The heavy rain has ended but Monday morning commuters around the Bay Area are encountering the aftermath: flooded roads, downed trees and a few mudslides.

The CHP said Empire Grade in Santa Cruz is also shut down because trees and slides are blocking the entire roadway at various locations.

One of them is state Highway 9 at Keystone Way in Santa Cruz, the CHP said on social media shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. According to patrol officers, a fallen tree across the roadway is blocking traffic.

Roads in Santa Cruz County have been reported closed due to fallen trees and soil slides caused by wet weather conditions, the California Highway Patrol said Monday morning.

More rain is in store for late Tuesday into Wednesday, and then dry and mild conditions are forecast into the weekend, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for scattered showers on Monday that will diminish, with some lingering flooding issues.

The school district decided to suspend operations due a creek flooding that is affecting nearby roads in Guerneville, education officials said in a statement.

The Guerneville School District in Sonoma County will be closed on Monday due to localized flooding, the county's Office of Education said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the affected roadways. The time of their reopening is yet to be announced.

In addition, a mudslide has blocked both directions on State Route 9 from Redwood Gulch Road to Sanborn Road near Saratoga.

A mudslide has also affected state Highway 152 east of Mt. Madonna. The road has one-way traffic control in place, according to the CHP.

The affected roadway is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m. Monday or until the tree can be removed. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

In San Mateo, a fallen tree blocked traffic on West Fourth Avenue from Dartmouth Road to El Camino Real, the San Mateo Police Department said in an advisory around 5:10 a.m.

Also in Sonoma County, the intersection of state routes 121 and 116 near Schellville remains closed on Monday morning, according to Caltrans.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office earlier told Guerneville residents to prepare to evacuate if needed. It said in an advisory shortly before 2 a.m. that flood waters rose in small creeks and streams in the northern areas of the town due to the weather conditions.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Heavy rain brings flooded roads, downed trees and mudslides