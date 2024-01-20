News

Three suspects at large after burglary of occupied Palo Alto home

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 20, 2024, 3:45 pm 0
A residential burglary occurred Friday evening, Jan. 19, in an occupied home in the Crescent Park neighborhood, involving three unidentified suspects who are currently at large, the Palo Alto Police Department said Saturday.

A Palo Alto Police Department vehicle heads down Forest Avenue outside the department's headquarters on September 11, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

At around 7:30 p.m. police received a call from a residence located in the 700 block of Center Drive reporting a break-in while occupants were still inside. Officers promptly responded to the scene, but the suspects were already gone, according to a police department press release.

The occupant who made the call was a woman in her forties, who was housesitting for a friend when she heard commotion in the backyard, followed by voices and glass shattering. While attempting to investigate, she came face-to-face with an intruder in the living room. She promptly ran to a bedroom, locked the door and called the police.

The woman described the suspect as a male wearing dark clothing, a face mask and a beanie.

According to surveillance footage, police were able to identify three male suspects wearing all dark clothing, having arrived in a dark-colored sedan parked on the street. The suspects entered the property by breaking a latch on a locked side yard gate to get into the rear yard and then breaking a sliding glass door to get into the house. They left three minutes later in the sedan heading westbound on Dana Avenue, per the press release.

Currently, it is unknown whether any belongings were taken from the home. Authorities say at the very least, they had gone through a few rooms before making their escape.

Police are actively investigating and encourage residents to install locks on side yard gates, and to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 with any information about this incident. Anonymous tips can be sent via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984 or emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.

