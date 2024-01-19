Public Agenda

Here's a preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to appoint Mahealani Ah Yun to serve as city clerk; consider an easement relocation at Castilleja School to accommodate the school’s proposed underground garage; discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2025 to 2034; and hear and update about state and federal legislation. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear Caltrain’s feedback about the city’s grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to consider its recommendations for nomination of properties to the city’s historic inventory, with a focus on those sites that were subject to homeowners’ objections. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.