News

Public Agenda

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 19, 2024, 9:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Here's a preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to appoint Mahealani Ah Yun to serve as city clerk; consider an easement relocation at Castilleja School to accommodate the school’s proposed underground garage; discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2025 to 2034; and hear and update about state and federal legislation. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear Caltrain’s feedback about the city’s grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to consider its recommendations for nomination of properties to the city’s historic inventory, with a focus on those sites that were subject to homeowners’ objections. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a roundup of government action this past week.

City Council (Jan. 16)

Trees: The council revised the tree-protection ordinance to create more exceptions for when trees can be removed. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Stone, Veenker No: Lythcott-Haims, Tanaka

Tesla: The council approved an agreement with Tesla to rebuild a city substation on Hanover Street, near Tesla’s new engineering headquarters at 1501 Page Mill Road. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Tanaka B Recused:== Veenker

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Public Agenda

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 19, 2024, 9:57 pm

Here's a preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to appoint Mahealani Ah Yun to serve as city clerk; consider an easement relocation at Castilleja School to accommodate the school’s proposed underground garage; discuss the city’s long-range financial forecast for fiscal years 2025 to 2034; and hear and update about state and federal legislation. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear Caltrain’s feedback about the city’s grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to consider its recommendations for nomination of properties to the city’s historic inventory, with a focus on those sites that were subject to homeowners’ objections. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a roundup of government action this past week.

City Council (Jan. 16)

Trees: The council revised the tree-protection ordinance to create more exceptions for when trees can be removed. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Stone, Veenker No: Lythcott-Haims, Tanaka

Tesla: The council approved an agreement with Tesla to rebuild a city substation on Hanover Street, near Tesla’s new engineering headquarters at 1501 Page Mill Road. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Tanaka B Recused:== Veenker

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.