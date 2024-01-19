Heavy rain projected through weekend, chance of minor floods

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Friday calls for up to 80 percent chance of rain during the day and up to 100 percent chance of precipitation at night.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the lower 60s on the coast and inland, and in the upper 50s and 60s around the bay and inland. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the 50s, with some areas dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecasters say rain will return to the region Friday and persist at times into Monday morning. The two most significant periods for rainfall will be in the afternoon into Friday night and Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the NWS, rain amounts could lead to minor flooding of creeks and roadways. Shallow landslides are also possible due to increasingly saturated soils heading into early next week.