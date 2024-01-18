News

Police calls: 19 arrests, 6 outside warrant arrests

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Nick Pasion / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 18, 2024, 9:28 am
Outside the Palo Alto Police Department's main headquarters on Forest Avenue. Photo taken September 11, 2019 by Veronica Weber.

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests — 19

Violence Related

Encina Avenue, 1/9, 9:28 a.m. Domestic violence (felony)

Ventura Avenue, 1/13, 8:17 p.m. Domestic violence (felony)

Hamilton Avenue, 1/11, 4:07 p.m. Child abuse – aggravated (felony)

Alma Street, 1/10, 2:58 p.m. Robbery (felony)

El Camino Real, 10/3, 6:22 p.m. Robbery (felony)

Samaritan Drive, 1/3, 11:39 a.m. Sexual battery by restraint (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 1

Checks forgery — 1

Credit card forgery — 1

Embezzlement — 1

Grand theft — 3

Identity theft — 4

Petty theft — 2

Retail theft — 1

Shoplifting — 4

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Possession of drugs — 3

Vehicle Related

Abandoned auto — 1

Auto theft — 3

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Display unlawful registration — 7

Hit and run — 5

Possession of a stolen vehicle — 1

Theft from auto — 7

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 3

Vehicle accident/no injury — 4

Vehicle tampering — 1

Miscellaneous

Death unattended — 2

Found property — 3

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 1

Medical assist — 3

Mental health evaluation — 4

Missing person — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 6

Manufacture, sale or possession of dangerous weapon — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 3

Threats — 1

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 3

Warrant arrest — 2

