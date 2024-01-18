Police calls: 19 arrests, 6 outside warrant arrests

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests — 19
Violence Related
Encina Avenue, 1/9, 9:28 a.m. Domestic violence (felony)
Ventura Avenue, 1/13, 8:17 p.m. Domestic violence (felony)
Hamilton Avenue, 1/11, 4:07 p.m. Child abuse – aggravated (felony)
Alma Street, 1/10, 2:58 p.m. Robbery (felony)
El Camino Real, 10/3, 6:22 p.m. Robbery (felony)
Samaritan Drive, 1/3, 11:39 a.m. Sexual battery by restraint (felony)
Theft Related
Burglary — 1
Checks forgery — 1
Credit card forgery — 1
Embezzlement — 1
Grand theft — 3
Identity theft — 4
Petty theft — 2
Retail theft — 1
Shoplifting — 4
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Possession of drugs — 3
Vehicle Related
Abandoned auto — 1
Auto theft — 3
Driving w/ suspended license — 1
Display unlawful registration — 7
Hit and run — 5
Possession of a stolen vehicle — 1
Theft from auto — 7
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 3
Vehicle accident/no injury — 4
Vehicle tampering — 1
Miscellaneous
Death unattended — 2
Found property — 3
Located missing person — 1
Lost property — 1
Medical assist — 3
Mental health evaluation — 4
Missing person — 1
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 6
Manufacture, sale or possession of dangerous weapon — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 3
Threats — 1
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 3
Warrant arrest — 2
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.