Heads up, drivers: Lanes of 101 to close next week from Mountain View southward

Lanes of U.S. Highway 101 will be closed for four days during the daytime starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for maintenance operations, according to Caltrans.

Crews will close lanes in both the southbound and northbound directions of U.S. 101 from Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View to 13th Street in San Jose, Caltrans said on Jan. 12.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19.

Lanes at the center divider and right-hand shoulder of the highway will be closed to allow crews to conduct highway sweeping operations, Caltrans stated.