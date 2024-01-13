Downtown Streets Team names new CEO: Julie Gardner

One of Palo Alto’s most well-known homelessness organizations, Downtown Streets Team, has named a new CEO, according to a news release.

Julie Gardner will take the helm of Downtown Streets Team on Jan. 29 after being picked to lead the nonprofit by its board of directors. Gardner joins the organization from the College of San Mateo, where she worked as the director of Crisis Relief Programs and SparkPoint, a family living assistance organization.

“I am thrilled to be invited into the organization and hope to leverage my expertise in scaling equity-centered initiatives to complement DST's legacy of community action and transformative impact," Gardner said in a release.

Downtown Streets Team offers unhoused people jobs in which they help clean city streets in exchange for personalized case management, housing and food vouchers and employment services. Since its founding in 2005, in partnership with the Downtown Association of Palo Alto, the now-San Jose-based nonprofit has expanded to 20 cities around the Bay Area.

The Palo Alto branch works with the city and other nonprofits to provide services like outreach and the Downtown Food Closet (the former Palo Alto Food Closet), which offers groceries to lower-income and unhoused people, the Streets Team's website states.