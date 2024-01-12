Google announces sweeping layoffs to more than 400 tech and childcare workers in Mountain View

In another reduction to its global workforce, Google plans to lay off hundreds of workers in the Bay Area this year, with Mountain View experiencing the brunt of the job cuts.
The layoffs will impact approximately 702 employees in Mountain View, San Francisco and Sunnyvale, according to state filings that were reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. More than half of the eliminated positions are planned for Mountain View.
On Jan. 10, Google sent a letter to the city announcing its intentions to lay off 364 workers on its product, design and engineering teams. The layoffs will occur between the months of March and October, impacting employees in offices on Charleston Road, Amphitheater Parkway, Crittenden Lane and Sterling Court.
Google also plans to close down all four of its Bay Area child care centers, two of which are located in Mountain View. The closure of one of the centers at 325 Gladys Ave. will result in the layoff of 73 workers, according to the state filing.
The tech giant described the layoffs as part of ongoing organizational and priority changes that have been happening since last year and will continue well into 2024.
“Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the Mountain View voice.
Google made sweeping job cuts last year, eliminating 12,000 positions in January. Since then, periodic layoffs have been occurring in the company’s tech, recruiting and news divisions.
Along with job cuts, Google's development plans in the Bay Area have also been in flux in recent months. Last November, it announced it had parted ways with its real estate developer, Lendlease, that was involved with two massive housing and office projects in Mountain View – the North Bayshore Master Plan and Middlefield Park Master Plan. Last April, reports surfaced that Google was delaying a megaproject in San Jose.
Comments
Ventura
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
"Google also plans to close down all four of its Bay Area child care centers, two of which are located in Mountain View." What a low blow to working families and especially women who disproportionately bear the burden of inadequate child care in the U.S. All the more reason for all of us to redouble our support for high quality child care centers like PACCC.
Green Acres
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
It has been clear for quite awhile that the wellbeing of their employees and their families was not their priority.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
"It has been clear for quite awhile that the wellbeing of their employees and their families was not their priority."
And their users as shown by their recent legal settlements re their deceptive practices re location data and incognito mode. And of course their settlements with tens of thousands of workers and contractors for systematic pay discrimination against women and minorities.
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Note to the author: please follow this developing story. There will be a variety of local impacts. From real estate, renting, to the local economy, etc., etc., this is impactful here. Thank you.