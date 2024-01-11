News

Public Agenda

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Here's a preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider revisions to the city’s tree protection ordinance and to consider approving an agreement with Tesla to share the costs of upgrading a substation on Hanover Street. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to consider the proposed development at 660 University Ave., which includes 65 apartments and ground-floor office space. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a roundup of government action this past week.

CITY COUNCIL (Jan. 8)

Mayor: The council elected Greer Stone to serve as its mayor in 2024. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka

Vice mayor: The council voted 4-3 for Ed Lauing to serve as its vice mayor in 2024. For Lauing: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Stone For Veenker: Lythcott-Haims, Tanaka, Veenker

