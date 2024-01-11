News

Police calls: 15 arrests, 19 thefts from cars

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Nick Pasion / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

ARRESTS — 15

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 1/8 at 6:56 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Sand Hill Road, 1/4 at 3:21 a.m. Child Abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

Paul Avenue, 1/3 at 2:16 p.m. Rape (felony)

Theft Related

Credit card forgery — 3

Embezzlement — 1

Grand theft — 8

Petty theft — 5

Retail theft — 2

Shoplifting — 5

Alcohol or Drug Related

Possession of drugs — 2

Vehicle Related

Abandoned auto — 1

Auto theft — 3

Driving without license — 1

Display unlawful registration — 4

Hit and run — 2

Possession of a stolen vehicle — 3

Theft from auto — 19

Theft of vehicle parts — 10

Vehicle accident/injury — 5

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Vehicle tampering — 1

Miscellaneous

APS referral — 1

Death unattended — 1

Found property — 1

Lost property — 7

Mental health evaluation — 1

Missing person — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 2

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 10

Warrant arrest — 1

