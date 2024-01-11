Police calls: 15 arrests, 19 thefts from cars

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
ARRESTS — 15
Violence Related
El Camino Real, 1/8 at 6:56 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Sand Hill Road, 1/4 at 3:21 a.m. Child Abuse — simple (misdemeanor)
Paul Avenue, 1/3 at 2:16 p.m. Rape (felony)
Theft Related
Credit card forgery — 3
Embezzlement — 1
Grand theft — 8
Petty theft — 5
Retail theft — 2
Shoplifting — 5
Alcohol or Drug Related
Possession of drugs — 2
Vehicle Related
Abandoned auto — 1
Auto theft — 3
Driving without license — 1
Display unlawful registration — 4
Hit and run — 2
Possession of a stolen vehicle — 3
Theft from auto — 19
Theft of vehicle parts — 10
Vehicle accident/injury — 5
Vehicle accident/no injury — 3
Vehicle tampering — 1
Miscellaneous
APS referral — 1
Death unattended — 1
Found property — 1
Lost property — 7
Mental health evaluation — 1
Missing person — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 2
Suspicious circumstances — 2
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 10
Warrant arrest — 1
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.