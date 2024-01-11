News

Police arrest Nordstrom employee accused of embezzling more than $31,000

by Nick Pasion / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 11, 2024, 2:00 pm 0

Shoppers stroll past the many stores and restaurants at Stanford Shopping Center. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Palo Alto police arrested a Nordstrom employee who allegedly embezzled more than $31,000 from the clothing company.

A 39-year-old resident of Sunnyvale was arrested at Nordstrom in the Stanford Shopping Center on El Camino Real on Thursday, Jan. 4, after Nordstrom’s asset protection investigators determined that she had embezzled from the company, police said.

A Nordstrom spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Under California law, embezzlement of a sum greater than $950 is considered a “wobbler” that can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony and can lead to up to three years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The accused employee is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of embezzlement, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police arrest Nordstrom employee accused of embezzling more than $31,000

by Nick Pasion / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 11, 2024, 2:00 pm

Palo Alto police arrested a Nordstrom employee who allegedly embezzled more than $31,000 from the clothing company.

A 39-year-old resident of Sunnyvale was arrested at Nordstrom in the Stanford Shopping Center on El Camino Real on Thursday, Jan. 4, after Nordstrom’s asset protection investigators determined that she had embezzled from the company, police said.

A Nordstrom spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Under California law, embezzlement of a sum greater than $950 is considered a “wobbler” that can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony and can lead to up to three years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The accused employee is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of embezzlement, police said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.