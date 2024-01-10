News

Warming centers are open, with cold weather expected to persist

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 10, 2024, 7:57 am
Pedestrians walk down University Avenue as rain showers continue on Feb. 4, 2019. Embarcadero File Photo by Veronica Weber.

With chilly, wet weather is expected to stick around this week and bring near-freezing temperatures to the Bay Area, Santa Clara County is opening warming centers at public libraries to give people a respite from the cold.

Several of the centers opened Tuesday, Jan. 9, with more slated to open tomorrow. The warming centers include four in Palo Alto and two in Los Altos.

Light rain is expected into Wednesday, with more substantial precipitation this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 30s at night, according to a county press release.

Cold weather raises the risk of hypothermia and frostbite, with older people, young children, those with chronic medical conditions and unsheltered people at higher risk, according to the county.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency and its symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, severe shivering, clumsiness and lack of coordination, slurred speech and mumbling, the county said. If someone is observed exhibiting signs of hypothermia, call 911.

For more information, visit preparescc.org/coldweather.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

