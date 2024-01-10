Interim no more, Mahealani Ah Yun to stay on as city clerk

After six months of filling in as Palo Alto's city clerk following the departure of her predecessor, Mahealani Ah Yun is set to permanently assume the job.
The Palo Alto City Council is preparing to formally appoint Ah Yun to serve as the city clerk on Jan. 22, according to a Wednesday announcement from the city. Ah Yun joined the city in Palo Alto as deputy city clerk in November 2021 and took over as interim city clerk in June 2023 after the departure of Lesley Milton, who left Palo Alto to work as an assistant to the city manager in St. Helena in Napa County.
The city clerk is one of four employees who get appointed directly by the City Council, along with city manager, city attorney and city auditor. While the city auditor has traditionally been a City Hall position, the council moved in 2020 to outsource the auditor function to the international firm Baker Tilly.
The clerk is responsible for, among other things, supporting council meetings, keeping city records, facilitating public records requests and overseeing elections.
Before joining the city, Ah Yun had spent five years with The Service League of San Mateo, a nonprofit organization that worked with the Sheriff’s Office in overseeing correctional programs and services, according to the city’s announcement.
"I am excited to continue to work with the City Council to advance their priorities," Ah Yun said in a statement. "As we begin a new year, 2024 is filled with possibilities, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the City Manager, City Attorney, City Auditor and City Departments as we support the needs of the Palo Alto community on behalf of the City Council."
The council agreed to retain Ah Yun as permanent city clerk after a recruitment drive led by the firm Peckham & McKenney. Council members discussed the appointment in a closed session last month. Ah Yun’s salary will be $165,000, according to the city.
Mayor Greer Stone said in a statement that he appreciates the work of his colleagues in conducting a "competitive recruitment effort."
"I am thrilled to support Mahea’s appointment as Palo Alto’s City Clerk. This appointment is a key leadership position as the Council seeks to advance important community priorities," Stone said.
Comments
Congratulations to Mahealani on her appointment as our next City Clerk. As an interim Clerk, she has done an outstanding job in maintaining proper protocols for the oral comments portion of recent Council meetings which recently have been lengthy. She is most deserving of becoming the permanent Clerk.