Interim no more, Mahealani Ah Yun to stay on as city clerk

After six months of filling in as Palo Alto's city clerk following the departure of her predecessor, Mahealani Ah Yun is set to permanently assume the job.

The Palo Alto City Council is preparing to formally appoint Ah Yun to serve as the city clerk on Jan. 22, according to a Wednesday announcement from the city. Ah Yun joined the city in Palo Alto as deputy city clerk in November 2021 and took over as interim city clerk in June 2023 after the departure of Lesley Milton, who left Palo Alto to work as an assistant to the city manager in St. Helena in Napa County.

The city clerk is one of four employees who get appointed directly by the City Council, along with city manager, city attorney and city auditor. While the city auditor has traditionally been a City Hall position, the council moved in 2020 to outsource the auditor function to the international firm Baker Tilly.

The clerk is responsible for, among other things, supporting council meetings, keeping city records, facilitating public records requests and overseeing elections.

Before joining the city, Ah Yun had spent five years with The Service League of San Mateo, a nonprofit organization that worked with the Sheriff’s Office in overseeing correctional programs and services, according to the city’s announcement.