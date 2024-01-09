Developer proposes townhome project near Midtown Safeway

An apartment building near the Midtown Safeway would be demolished and replaced with a 12-unit townhome development under a proposal that the city received last week from a San Mateo-based developer.

The project at 739 Sutter Ave. would replace an existing 8-unit apartment complex with two three-story buildings featuring 12 townhomes, according to the application filed Thursday by the developer, Grace Li of 739 Sutter Ave, LLP. Each unit would have a 2-car garage and a deck, the plans show.

The development would also flout about a dozen local zoning rules and design guidelines, a hurdle that Li hopes to overcome by relying on the State Density Bonus Law, a state measure that allows residential developers who include affordable housing in their proposals to request exceptions from design standards. While the number of concessions is typically limited to four, Li is requesting a dozen exceptions from local rules, including greater height, smaller setbacks, a narrower private street and fewer trees than the city’s development regulations typically allow.

The project would deviate from city guidelines by not including trees or other landscaping as screening on its interior side and it would run afoul of a recently created rule requiring façade breaks.

The townhome buildings would be 33.5 feet tall, exceeding the 30-foot height limit in this residential zone. They would occupy 50% of the site even though a code-compliant project would cover no more than 35% of the property.