News

Cold temperatures, rain and king tides expected this week

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 4:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Light rain is expected over the next few days starting Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2024 in the Bay Area and will also coincide with a cold snap and king tides. (National Weather Service via Bay City News)

A period of unsettled weather that will bring some light rain to the Bay Area over the next couple of days will also coincide with a cold snap and king tides, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday morning was chilly, with temperatures away from immediate coastal areas dipping into the mid 20s to mid 30s and much of the Bay Area was under a frost advisory.

Cold temperatures are expected to linger overnight Monday and into Tuesday as a weak front moves into the region, along with larger than average tides and a risk of minor coastal flooding.

"The two big things we have coming up are an unsettled weather pattern for rest of week and the king tides that are going to build over the next few days," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dial Hoang.

Hoang said people should expect a "quick shot of rain" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"For most people in the Bay Area, the storm totals we're looking at aren't going to be that high, maybe a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most people, and a tenth to half an inch for coastal ranges," he said.

The forecast also calls for the possibility of larger rain totals later in the week and into the weekend.

The king tides are expected Wednesday through Friday, with "nuisance" flooding most likely during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon high tide periods.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Cold temperatures, rain and king tides expected this week

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 4:00 pm

A period of unsettled weather that will bring some light rain to the Bay Area over the next couple of days will also coincide with a cold snap and king tides, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday morning was chilly, with temperatures away from immediate coastal areas dipping into the mid 20s to mid 30s and much of the Bay Area was under a frost advisory.

Cold temperatures are expected to linger overnight Monday and into Tuesday as a weak front moves into the region, along with larger than average tides and a risk of minor coastal flooding.

"The two big things we have coming up are an unsettled weather pattern for rest of week and the king tides that are going to build over the next few days," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dial Hoang.

Hoang said people should expect a "quick shot of rain" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"For most people in the Bay Area, the storm totals we're looking at aren't going to be that high, maybe a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most people, and a tenth to half an inch for coastal ranges," he said.

The forecast also calls for the possibility of larger rain totals later in the week and into the weekend.

The king tides are expected Wednesday through Friday, with "nuisance" flooding most likely during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon high tide periods.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.