Cold temperatures, rain and king tides expected this week

A period of unsettled weather that will bring some light rain to the Bay Area over the next couple of days will also coincide with a cold snap and king tides, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday morning was chilly, with temperatures away from immediate coastal areas dipping into the mid 20s to mid 30s and much of the Bay Area was under a frost advisory.

Cold temperatures are expected to linger overnight Monday and into Tuesday as a weak front moves into the region, along with larger than average tides and a risk of minor coastal flooding.

"The two big things we have coming up are an unsettled weather pattern for rest of week and the king tides that are going to build over the next few days," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dial Hoang.

Hoang said people should expect a "quick shot of rain" on Tuesday and Wednesday.