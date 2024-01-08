Children urge Eshoo to call for cease-fire in Gaza at letter drop-off event

Over 20 parents, children and community organizers stood outside Rep. Anna Eshoo’s office in downtown Palo Alto Thursday, Jan. 4, to deliver letters written by young constituents asking the congresswoman to support a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
At 2:30 p.m., the group buzzed the congresswoman’s door requesting an audience with Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who was not in the office, according to a staff member. Instead, Staff Assistant Ariana Ziolkowski met with the group on the sidewalk. She listened to several of the children — some as young as 6 years old — read aloud their letters and collected the set of over 50 messages to send to Eshoo.
The letters call for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians since Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took about 247 people hostage on Oct. 7, 2023.
"Your decisions hurt everyone around you and some people are losing loved ones. In 2024 call a ceasefire," a 13 year old whose letter was delivered to Eshoo wrote.
In a Dec. 18 statement on the war in Gaza, Eshoo said she called on Israel to show restraint and that she urged President Joe Biden to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians. She has not called for a cease-fire.
"While I have consistently pressed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to take precautions to protect civilians, I have not called on Israel to end its military operations because I believe Hamas must be removed from power in Gaza," Eshoo stated.
Eshoo said she remains committed to advancing a diplomatic resolution to the "cycle of violence." An Eshoo staffer said that the children’s letters, like all messages from constituents, will be sent to Eshoo, who will decide how to respond.
An 11-year-old Palestinian boy living in Los Gatos who has family in Gaza wrote about the "devastating time" that both Israelis and Palestinians are experiencing in his letter.
"I demand a ceasefire. I don't know why people don't want one," he wrote. "There will only be more deaths, including my family members. If there is a ceasefire, both sides can stop fighting and resolve."
Lina M. Seikh, an immigrant rights attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim rights advocacy group, brought her two daughters to the event.
"I can't sleep at night. I just can't bear… to look away from the news, even though it's so painful," she said. "I know that many of the people here in this community feel the exact same way, and we will not stand for this genocide. We're gonna keep showing up until something is done."
Event organizer Nadine Mansour said that she hopes Eshoo will be receptive to the children’s concerns.
In addition to calling her office daily, Mansour said that she and a group of other adults showed up to Eshoo’s office a month ago to deliver their own letters and were not allowed to enter due to COVID-19 protocol.
An Eshoo staffer said they spoke to the group of adults outside the office at the time due to safety concerns and its small size. But Mansour said that nobody came to speak to them at the previous event and that instead of delivering the letters, they taped them to the door.
"We're grateful that they were able to come out today and physically receive our letters," Mansour said. "I hope that this is really the beginning in which we can continue to engage with our representative on such an important matter."
Comments
Registered user
Crescent Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Absolutely mind blowing that Eshoo, whose family fled the Armenian genocide is not aggressively pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza. Nearly two MILLION people have been displaced from their homes, most of which have been damaged or destroyed. They have limited shelter, sanitation facilities are shockingly overwhelmed, most are going without food and are desperate to find safe water to drink. Israel has rendered every hospital in Gaza non-functional despite more than 80,000 killed or seriously injured people including thousands of amputees, many of them children. Whether you call it collective punishment, ethnic cleansing or genocide this is a clear violation of the Geneva convention to which both Israel and the US are signatories. This is being done with American weapons paid for with American taxpayers money with diplomatic protection provided by American politicians. Eshoo wrote in her resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide “ This resolution not only honors and commemorates my ancestors and all those who perished in the first genocide of the 20th century, but serves as a timely reminder that we must remain vigilant to prevent similar atrocities today." What happened to Eshoo’s vigilance to prevent similar atrocities today???
Registered user
Professorville
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I’m happy that the parents of these children have raised them to show concern for victims of war. I hope their parents have also told them that the fastest way to a cease fire in Gaza is for Hamas to release the hostages.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
U.S. Congress cannot control what another country does in war. Congress has some control over U.S. military spending. The U.S. can use that leverage diplomatically to try to influence both sides and move them toward peace. Our President with Congress and the State Department have done so to the extent that they can.
These well-meaning advocates for Palestinians should be talking to Hamas, who provoked the current conflict by initiating a guerilla attack, brutally gang raping, torturing, butchering and burning alive unarmed Israeli civilians and celebrating these abhorrent acts on video, taking hostages.
Hamas' attack was designed to provoke a terrified and outraged response. They achieved their aim. Hamas has chosen to use civilian Israelis and now civilian Palestinians as sacrificial lambs in their terrorist strategy, and Netanyahu strode predictably into their trap. Hamas planned the attack for years, building tunnels to move and hide in, but Hamas apparently made no plan to protect Palestinian civilians from the Israeli military response they deliberately instigated. Consider: WHY didn't Hamas plan for the safety of Palestinians as they planned to spark this war?
Hamas could stop this, but they want the conflagration to spread. Imagery of suffering, unprotected, vulnerable Palestinians is being used as a tool to garner support for their long-time terrorist aim, to destroy Israel. This is what happens when terrorist organizations like Hamas and authoritarian leaders, like Netanyahu, are given governmental control. Terror. Suffering. War.
Both Netanyahu and Hamas leaders have been reckless and brutal. Together, they are responsible for the suffering of innocents on both sides. This is what authoritarian, hateful leadership engenders in the world. Leadership on both sides has wronged the people. People of both nations should hold their own leadership accountable for their decisions and actions. Let go of hate. Lift up better leaders.
Registered user
South of Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
These children are too young to understand that we cannot surrender to evil. Just as Hitler had to be defeated, so Hamas must be defeated. Israel is making every possible effort to save civilian lives.
Rep. Eshoo, you are correct - no ceasefire. Hamas must not be allowed to do what they openly say they will do, which is to repeat their savage attack.
Registered user
Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
To poster "Consider Your Options" - Well said! A ceasefire requires that BOTH sides stop fighting. In this case, neither side seems willing to do that. Netanyahu wants to stay in power. Hamas leadership wants to obliterate Israel regardless of the cost to the Palestinian people. It's horrific. Pres. Biden and others have been working on this behind the scenes constantly to try to get the sides to work something out and to get the hostages returned. But as ha been said, other governments only had so much influence. Ultimately, it's up to Israel's and Hamas' leadership.
Registered user
Barron Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Will these children also demand that Hamas renounce terrorism and return the hostages? Will they condemn the attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians (Jewish AND Muslim) and Hamas's practice of building tunnels under civilian infrastructure, thus using those Palestinian civilians as human shields? Will they condemn the involvement of Iran and Russia in encouraging Hamas to kill as many Israelis as possible and "liberate" Israel? Until all this happens, a ceasefire cannot happen and Anna Eshoo is doing the right thing.