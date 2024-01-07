News

Trial set for four men involved in 2022 gun battle in East Palo Alto park

Shooting at Jack Farrell Park left one man dead, three people injured

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 7, 2024, 10:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The East Palo Alto Police Department logo, serving East Palo Alto, California. (East Palo Alto Police via Bay City News)

Four men accused of a gun battle that occurred in an East Palo Alto park full of children in 2022 are heading to trial after being arraigned last August, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.

Around 6 p.m. on May 17, 2022 in Jack Farrell Park, located in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, several children were playing in the playground and dozens more were practicing on the baseball field when shots rang out and "chaos ensued," according to prosecutors.

Parents in the bleachers and park who had been watching their children began to run around to get them to safety as over 30 shots were fired by multiple people.

When the shooting was over, one man was dead — East Palo Alto resident Ralph Fields, who was the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Three more people were injured, including one of the defendants.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police used a cellphone recording from an 8-year-old girl who had been playing tag in the park to build their case, prosecutors said.

One of the four suspects, who is 50, was injured in the shooting and had a court appearance Friday. His case, and the cases of two other suspects, who are 21 and 20, are set for a March 1 jury trial. The fourth suspect, who is 20, has not yet been arraigned.

All four men are in jail pending trial on a no-bail status.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Trial set for four men involved in 2022 gun battle in East Palo Alto park

Shooting at Jack Farrell Park left one man dead, three people injured

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 7, 2024, 10:22 pm

Four men accused of a gun battle that occurred in an East Palo Alto park full of children in 2022 are heading to trial after being arraigned last August, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.

Around 6 p.m. on May 17, 2022 in Jack Farrell Park, located in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, several children were playing in the playground and dozens more were practicing on the baseball field when shots rang out and "chaos ensued," according to prosecutors.

Parents in the bleachers and park who had been watching their children began to run around to get them to safety as over 30 shots were fired by multiple people.

When the shooting was over, one man was dead — East Palo Alto resident Ralph Fields, who was the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Three more people were injured, including one of the defendants.

Police used a cellphone recording from an 8-year-old girl who had been playing tag in the park to build their case, prosecutors said.

One of the four suspects, who is 50, was injured in the shooting and had a court appearance Friday. His case, and the cases of two other suspects, who are 21 and 20, are set for a March 1 jury trial. The fourth suspect, who is 20, has not yet been arraigned.

All four men are in jail pending trial on a no-bail status.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.