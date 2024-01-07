News

Public Agenda: Mayoral election, historic preservation and the Jewish experience

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 8

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 7, 2024, 6:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 8.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to elect its mayor and vice mayor for 2024 and pass a resolution of appreciation for outgoing Mayor Lydia Kou. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to consider nominating additional properties to Palo Alto’s historic inventory. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a listening session pertaining to local Jewish experiences in the face of rising antisemitism. It also plans to elect a new chair and vice chair. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold its annual retreat at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, in the Downtown Library, 270 Forest Avenue.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a roundup of government decisions made during the week of Jan. 1

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION (Jan. 3)

Forecast: The commission discussed the city’s fiscal year 2025 preliminary utilities financial forecast and rate projections. Action: None

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: Mayoral election, historic preservation and the Jewish experience

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 8

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 7, 2024, 6:29 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 8.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to elect its mayor and vice mayor for 2024 and pass a resolution of appreciation for outgoing Mayor Lydia Kou. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to consider nominating additional properties to Palo Alto’s historic inventory. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a listening session pertaining to local Jewish experiences in the face of rising antisemitism. It also plans to elect a new chair and vice chair. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold its annual retreat at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, in the Downtown Library, 270 Forest Avenue.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a roundup of government decisions made during the week of Jan. 1

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION (Jan. 3)

Forecast: The commission discussed the city’s fiscal year 2025 preliminary utilities financial forecast and rate projections. Action: None

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.