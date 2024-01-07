Public Agenda: Mayoral election, historic preservation and the Jewish experience

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Jan. 8.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to elect its mayor and vice mayor for 2024 and pass a resolution of appreciation for outgoing Mayor Lydia Kou. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to consider nominating additional properties to Palo Alto’s historic inventory. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a listening session pertaining to local Jewish experiences in the face of rising antisemitism. It also plans to elect a new chair and vice chair. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold its annual retreat at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, in the Downtown Library, 270 Forest Avenue.