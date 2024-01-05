Woman arrested for attempted murder after running over a man with her vehicle in Mountain View

A 24-year-old Dublin woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hitting and injuring a man with her vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, reporting a two-car collision at San Antonio Road and Central Expressway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an injured 24-year-old East Palo Alto man, according to the statement.

During their investigation, police learned that the suspect had allegedly deliberately collided into the victim’s car while they were driving on the road, causing his car to crash. The woman and man knew each other and had been previously involved in a relationship, police said.

When the man got out of his car to inspect the damage, the woman allegedly accelerated her car and struck him and his vehicle again. She then drove away but returned when officers were investigating the site of the crash, police said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and detained the woman, identified as Alexis McBride. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, hit and run and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, and was booked into Santa Clara County jail, police said.