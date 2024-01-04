Christmas Day fire still under investigation, part of El Camino Real still closed

Santa Clara County Fire Department officials said they are still investigating a three-alarm fire that occurred in Los Altos on Christmas Day.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, crews were alerted to reports of smoke coming from a commercial structure located at 4600 El Camino Real in Los Altos. Along with the Mountain View Fire Department, county firefighters responded to the area and found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story, 20,000-square-foot commercial building.

Around 5:10 a.m., a second alarm was called, with additional firefighting resources and manpower arriving. They then entered the building to both fight the fire and confirm there was no one inside in need of rescue, the county's fire department said.

At 5:22 a.m., a third alarm was called and the Mountain View Fire Department and Palo Alto Fire Department sent additional resources. The blaze extended to the roof of the structure, forcing crews to get out of the building due to the risk of the roof collapsing.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, firefighters resumed battling the blaze from the outside of the building until the fire was declared under control at 1:53 p.m.