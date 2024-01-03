The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter .

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Police calls: 21 arrests, 7 thefts from cars

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement