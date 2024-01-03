Police calls: 21 arrests, 7 thefts from cars

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested – 21
Violence Related
Miranda Avenue, 12/26 at 4:34 p.m. Battery – simple (misdemeanor)
Matadero Avenue, 12/24 at 1:24 p.m. Battery – simple (misdemeanor)
Waverly Street, 12/29 at 11:41 a.m. Hit and run (felony)
Embarcadero Road, 12/20 at 1:40 p.m. Sexual assault (felony)
Kingsley Avenue, 12/15 at 3:14 p.m. Stalking (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Appropriate lost property — 1
Burglary — 1
Credit card forgery — 1
Grand theft — 4
Identity theft — 2
Residential burglaries — 4
Retail theft — 1
Shoplifting — 6
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 1
Possession of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Abandoned auto — 1
Auto theft — 5
Driving w/ suspended license —1
Hit and run — 3
Theft from auto — 7
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 7
Vehicle accident/no injury — 3
Vehicle impound — 1
Miscellaneous
Death unattended — 3
Disorderly conduct — 5
Found property — 3
Located missing person — 1
Lost property — 1
Medical assist — 1
Missing person — 1
Outside assist — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 1
Property for destruction — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 3
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 2
Warrant arrest — 3
