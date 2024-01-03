News

Police calls: 21 arrests, 7 thefts from cars

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Nick Pasion / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested – 21

Violence Related

Miranda Avenue, 12/26 at 4:34 p.m. Battery – simple (misdemeanor)

Matadero Avenue, 12/24 at 1:24 p.m. Battery – simple (misdemeanor)

Waverly Street, 12/29 at 11:41 a.m. Hit and run (felony)

Embarcadero Road, 12/20 at 1:40 p.m. Sexual assault (felony)

Kingsley Avenue, 12/15 at 3:14 p.m. Stalking (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Appropriate lost property — 1

Burglary — 1

Credit card forgery — 1

Grand theft — 4

Identity theft — 2

Residential burglaries — 4

Retail theft — 1

Shoplifting — 6

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 1

Possession of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Abandoned auto — 1

Auto theft — 5

Driving w/ suspended license —1

Hit and run — 3

Theft from auto — 7

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 7

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Vehicle impound — 1

Miscellaneous

Death unattended — 3

Disorderly conduct — 5

Found property — 3

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 1

Medical assist — 1

Missing person — 1

Outside assist — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 1

Property for destruction — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 3

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 2

Warrant arrest — 3

