Police calls: 27 arrests, 7 cases of vandalism

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 22. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested –– 27

Violence Related

Everett Avenue, 12/7 at 9:23 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

Bryant Street, 12/12 at 2:49 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship — simple (misdemeanor)

Pasteur Drive, 12/13 at 5:47 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

180 El Camino Real 12/7 at 5:19 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Emerson Street, 12/14 at 12:012 a.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship — simple (felony)

774 Emerson Street 12/15 at 1:02 a.m. Robbery (felony)

400 University Avenue 12/19 at 8:04 p.m. Hit and run resulting in death or injury (felony)

910 East Charleston Road 12/20 at 12:46 a.m. Robbery (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Checks forgery — 1

Credit card forgery — 2

Financial elder abuse — 1

Grand theft — 8

Identity theft — 1

Mail theft — 1

Petty theft — 14

Retail theft — 4

Alcohol or Drug Related —

Driving under the influence — 2

B Vehicle Related ==

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 5

Stored vehicle — 5

Theft from auto — 11

Vehicle accident/emergency vehicle — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Miscellaneous

Contempt of court — 1

Death attended — 1

Death unattended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Disturbing/annoying calls — 1

Elder abuse — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 2

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2

False fire alarm — 1

False personation — 3

Found property — 4

Located missing person — 3

Lost property — 3

Mental health evaluation — 5

Obtain money by false pretenses — 3

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 5

Trespassing — 3

Vandalism — 7

