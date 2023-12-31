In Memoriam: a tribute to Palo Alto area residents we lost in 2023

A summer opportunity to chase butterflies when he was about 10 years old at Rancho del Osos, which is now part of Big Basin Redwoods State Park, inspired his lifelong love of nature and environmental advocacy, he said during a 2008 Weekly interview when he was honored with an Avenidas Lifetime of Achievement Award for his decades of public service.

Hays was involved with a voluminous number of organizations throughout his life. He collaborated for 30 years with other Palo Altans in the Creative Initiative Foundation, Beyond War and the Foundation for Global Community to promote peace.

As a father, he passed on his love for the environment to his children, one of his sons said. Hays encouraged his two sons and daughter to do all kinds of activities and they have carried forward his legacy of volunteerism.

"He had a strong and long-lasting love and care for the environment that showed itself through his work. He passed that love to his children," his son said.

Melissa Baten Caswell

Died Feb. 6, 2023, at 58

Melissa Baten Caswell was a former Palo Alto Unified School District Board of Education member and longtime community volunteer. Baten Caswell's involvement in local schools spanned decades, including 13 years serving on the Palo Alto Unified board starting in 2007.

While serving on the school board, Baten Caswell helped lead the district through periods of upheaval, including a federal Title IX investigation into sexual misconduct, teen suicide clusters, the renaming of two middle schools and the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

News of her death sparked an outpouring of support and condolences from the community, including more than 60 comments left on a message that her husband posted on the website CaringBridge announcing her death.

The Palo Alto City Council held a moment of silence for Baten Caswell and adjourned its meeting in her honor. Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims cited Baten Caswell's many years of public service.

"We've lost a cherished member of our community," Lythcott-Haims said.

Gordon Moore

Died March 24, 2023, at 94

Gordon Moore was a pioneering Silicon Valley scientist and leading philanthropist.

The co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel, Moore's seminal contributions to the early technology industry included helping to create and manufacture silicon transistors and then produce a complete circuit of planar transistors on a single piece of silicon, the world's first microchip.

During his lifetime, he was hailed by colleagues as a brilliant scientist, an astute businessman and a visionary.

Moore received the National Medal of Technology from President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President George W. Bush in 2002.

Moore married Betty Irene Whitaker in 1950. He is survived by sons Kenneth and Steven and four grandchildren.

Betty Irene Moore

Died Dec. 12, at 95

Betty Irene Moore, founder of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, was also a longtime Bay Area resident and was passionate about serving her community.

She established the foundation along with her husband in 2000, motivated by Betty’s background as a caregiver and their joint belief in the importance of science.

“The two were kindred spirits and fellow outdoor adventurers,” the foundation’s website states. “They were both focused on their studies but made time to be together – picnicking and fishing at sites throughout Northern California’s golden hills.”

The foundation went on to fund scientific research, environmental conservation efforts and improvements to patient care across the Bay Area.

At a 2004 conference, a UCSF nursing fellow said of Moore: “You, Mrs. Moore, are making such a tremendous impact with your generosity. Because of you, we’re going to have more faculty. Because of you, we’ll have more nursing students. Because of you, we’ll have more nurses at the bedside. Because of you, a child will go home and celebrate his birthday. And because of you, a dying child will have a nurse to hold his hand.”

Stanley Wojcicki

Died May 31, 2023, at 86

Stanley George Wojcicki was a preeminent physicist, Stanford University professor emeritus and inspirational father to three accomplished daughters.

Wojcicki was a leading figure in the field of experimental particle physics, said Giorgio Gratta, chair of the physics department at Stanford University, where Wojcicki was a professor for 44 years before his retirement in 2010.

A dedicated scholar, he was also quick to point out the contributions of his colleagues at different institutions where, as a visiting scientist, he cultivated lifelong collaborations.

“He was not only a great scientist but also a very good leader who could put together experiments that needed very large groups of people and keep the thing together,” Gratta said, comparing Wojcicki to an orchestra director who created a harmonious whole out of many different moving parts.

Wojcicki was invested in the broader Stanford and Palo Alto community too. He volunteered as a coach for each of his daughters' soccer teams, and he and his wife hosted an annual barbeque swim party at their Stanford home for 20 years.

“We did a lot of entertaining,” Esther Wojcicki said, laughing at the memory of so many physicists swimming in their pool.

Frank Ford

Died Dec. 17, 2023 at 79

Frank Ford was the co-founder of Gryphon Stringed Instruments and a beloved member of the Palo Alto musicians’ community. A longtime resident of the Bay Area, Ford was best known for his work at Gryphon, which he co-founded with his friend Richard Johnston.

Ford was deeply respected for his vast knowledge about fretted instruments — such as guitars, mandolins and banjos — and recorded a great deal of this knowledge on his website, frets.com. He was lauded for sharing his expertise and making it accessible to the public on his website rather than putting it into a book and selling it.

News of Ford’s passing on Sunday, Dec. 17, sparked hundreds of comments on social media, including the shop's Facebook page, on subreddits for guitar enthusiasts and on Ford’s personal website. Employees from Gryphon said Ford treated them like family. They noted his sense of humor and humility despite his wide range of skills and accomplishments.

“He was the squarest of squares and the hippest of cats all at once and had an awesome sense of humor,” Brian Michael, a member of the repair crew at Gryphon, said in an email.

Michael John Simmons, a member of the sales crew at Gryphon who has worked there since 1984, said he was always impressed by how content Ford was to come into work every day and how much he enjoyed working with customers and staff.

“I remember a few years ago after he returned to the store after a few weeks away dealing with a health issue,” Simmons said in an email. “Someone asked if he should be at home recovering and he replied, ‘I am home.’”

Looking for more 2023 year-in-review coverage? Read on!

• The year in photos: A final glance at 2023

• The year's top news: A month-by-month lookback at 2023

• The year's hot issues: 2023's fighting words

• The Weekly's year-end news quiz: Can you ace it?