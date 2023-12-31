El Camino Real remains partially closed after shopping mall fire near Chef Chu's

The three-alarm fire was challenging to put out, said Santa Clara County Fire Deputy Chief Matt Yost. Fire crews were in a defensive mode, fighting the blaze from the exterior of the building because of the risk of the roof and HVAC system collapsing, he said.

Los Altos is working on developing a detour plan, which will be implemented in the next few days, said Sonia Lee, the city’s public information officer, in an emailed statement Dec. 28.

The closure affects one eastbound block of El Camino Real near the Mountain View border, from San Antonio Road to Sherwood Avenue, and has the potential to lead to major traffic snarls once commuters get back in their cars after the holiday weekend.

After a Christmas day blaze ripped through a Los Altos shopping mall, a portion of El Camino Real is still closed to traffic and likely will not reopen for two weeks. Meanwhile, business tenants are scrambling to figure out a plan to recover and relocate.

Raul Tamayo, one of the tenants, already is considering where to relocate his business, Tamayo’s Judo, as he looks to recover from the fire’s devastation. A Stanford coach for 27 years, Tamayo opened his judo club at the Los Altos shopping center about a year ago. Before then, Tamayo had a location in Sunnyvale, but it closed during the pandemic.

The city also has initiated efforts to help the 11 displaced businesses with relocation assistance if they are interested in this option, Lee said.

Cleanup efforts began on Tuesday, with water being pumped out of the building’s basement. Demolition can start once the city receives a complete demolition plan and a permit has been issued, Lee said. El Camino Real will be closed until the demolition is over, which is expected to take about two weeks.

With the threat of the structure collapsing, the city has been working with the building’s owner to have it demolished. But this will occur in stages so that fire officials can go in and investigate what happened. “We’re kind of on the sidelines until then,” Yost said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, as officials have not been able to investigate the building’s interior, given its instability, Yost said.

“We all know each other here,” King said, adding that she has been a tenant at the center for more than 20 years.

Liz King, another tenant, also is trying to stay positive. She is considering reestablishing her business, EK Electrolysis, in a new location, with possibly another tenant from the Los Altos shopping center. The fire has been a huge upheaval, she said, noting that it has affected the entire complex as a community.

They have been training every day, except for the days that it rains. “We’re running around the track, doing drills, wearing judo tops, keeping people together, trying to keep morale up,” Tamayo said.

Not wanting to close, Tamayo has opted to move his club temporarily outdoors to a middle school playing field, where he has been holding practices for children, ages 5 to 15 years old.

“I built up this place myself,” he said. “The spring floors, the lobby, I did it. It was a new beginning.”

“I’m starting over again ... one step at a time,” Tamayo said, when asked about where he plans to go next.

The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce also has established a relief fund on its website for community members to donate money to businesses displaced by the fire.

For King, the road to recovery will be difficult, as her insurance does not cover fire loss. Like Tamayo, she is relying on the help of community support through donations funneled into a GoFundMe account.

