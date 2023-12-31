The year in photos: A final glance at 2023

In looking through the thousands of photos the Palo Alto Weekly visual journalist and contributing photographers captured in 2023, something became glaringly apparent: For the first time since 2020, the photos were not dominated by our community's response to COVID-19. There were no images of long lines outside vaccination centers and none showing students sitting socially distanced in classrooms or masked shoppers in stores.

Instead, there were photos of neighbors filling sandbags to protect each other's homes from flooding by relentless winter storms in January and folks dancing and cheering at the Lunar New Year Celebration hosted by Avenidas Chinese Community Center.

Others showed new City Council members being sworn in to office in-person and local students working together to build a solar car from scratch.

Toward the end of the year, there were images showing locals supporting one another at a pro-Israel solidarity gathering at the Oshman Family JCC in October.

These images reflect the breadth of moments we've experienced over the past 12 months. Take a final glance back.