The year in photos: A final glance at 2023

As seen through the lenses of local photographers, 2023 tipped the scales toward a return to normal

Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Mountain View students participate in the opening ceremony of the PAUSD Special Olympics at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on May 19, 2023. Photo by Katherine Lin.

News

by Magali Gauthier / Palo Alto Weekly

In looking through the thousands of photos the Palo Alto Weekly visual journalist and contributing photographers captured in 2023, something became glaringly apparent: For the first time since 2020, the photos were not dominated by our community's response to COVID-19. There were no images of long lines outside vaccination centers and none showing students sitting socially distanced in classrooms or masked shoppers in stores.

Instead, there were photos of neighbors filling sandbags to protect each other's homes from flooding by relentless winter storms in January and folks dancing and cheering at the Lunar New Year Celebration hosted by Avenidas Chinese Community Center.

Others showed new City Council members being sworn in to office in-person and local students working together to build a solar car from scratch.

Toward the end of the year, there were images showing locals supporting one another at a pro-Israel solidarity gathering at the Oshman Family JCC in October.

These images reflect the breadth of moments we've experienced over the past 12 months. Take a final glance back.

A large tree that was uprooted by a storm rests in Mitchell Park in Palo Alto on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

From left: Kids enjoy the bounce house brought by the city of Palo Alto at the Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off in Palo Alto's Mitchell Park on July 4, 2023. Photo by Vivian Cromwell. Colorado resident Troy Bartelson balances a club on his head during the Game of Throws festival at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

People dance to "Gong Xi Gong Xi," which translates to "Congratulations, Congratulations," at a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by Avenidas Chinese Community Center at Cubberley Community Center in Palo Alto on Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

From left: Kelly Featherstone and her sons Harrison and Maxwell Siladi work together to help Oscar Solis fill sandbags at a sandbag station near the Pope-Chaucer Bridge in Palo Alto around 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2023. Julie Lythcott-Haims gets sworn in as a Palo Alto City Council member on Jan. 9, 2023. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Palo Alto Solar Vehicle team driver Daniel Alam sits inside a car while working on it in Palo Alto on July 5, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

From left: La Comida clients sit down for lunch at Stevenson House in Palo Alto on April 19, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Steven Maradona and Mariana compete at the PAUSD Special Olympics at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on May 19, 2023. Photo by Katherine Lin.

Tsahala David, left, and her daughter Shenhav David, right, sing songs at a pro-Israel solidarity event at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto on Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

