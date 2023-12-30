Our Town: 22 years of life above the fold

It was the career I never saw coming. What was supposed to be a six-to-eight-week stint as a fact checker in the summer of 2001 turned into a more-than-22-year adventure.

During the initial time I spent in the Weekly's office, then located on High Street in a converted automotive warehouse, something started to grow on me. At first, I was a shy introvert who barely said a word; I would just slide into my seat in the newsroom and quietly do my job.

But the newsroom wasn't silent. It was filled with the clicking of keyboard keys, a lively place full of noise and antics and characters – and lots and lots of food that always disappeared within an hour.

People laughed; they gathered at lunchtime in the "fishbowl," a round glass-fronted conference room. They swarmed to the fishbowl's melamine-covered table whenever reporter and book reviewer Don Kazak would holler "Book Day!" -- a call to scavenge the freebies that publishers would send in the mail.

Sometimes when the pressure got too great, people cried.

Amid this dynamic atmosphere they also worked hard. The newsroom was filled with a fabulously dedicated group of reporters, photographers and designers who took their craft seriously. They weren't backbiters to their peers, and they weren't sensationalists. They stuck to telling the community's stories accurately, fully and impartially, and they were and still are some of the finest people I have ever met.

So when another opening in the editorial department as a part-time calendar editor opened up, I took it. Then I asked if I could write a story. "OK," one of the editors said, "but there's no guarantee that we will publish it."

I jumped at the chance, polishing one draft after another.

When I turned it in, the editor was fuming.

"Where are the attributions?" she demanded. "You didn't add any! This thing reads like a press release!"

I had no idea about attributions or crediting sources. I had never written a news story in my life and I had zero training. But she gave me a chance.

"It reads beautifully," she said, probably noticing the tears welling up in my eyes. "Now go back and add the attributions."

She published that story. And she assigned others thereafter. Each story offered new lessons: how to interview a subject; how to research; how to not get spun; how to double- and triple-check facts and sources; how to write a lede and a nut graph and the inverted pyramid.

"You got hooked, didn't you?" Editor Jay Thorwaldson said, eyeing my enthusiasm.

Yes, I did.

And it was because of Jay and Carol Blitzer, the home and real estate editor who first hired me and gave me my first writing chance, that I crafted my new career in journalism. Their mentoring, and that of others, still guides me today: Jay's exhortation of "stainless steel writing," and Carol's "Do I care about this?" to help sift out the chaff in a story, still ring in my head with every draft.

"Don't feel discouraged," Jay would say as he sat me down and generously went line by line through one of my stories. "It will take at least 10 years to feel comfortable with your writing and that you have finally matured as a journalist."

He was right. As I retire more than two decades later, I'm not perfect, but I am more comfortable with my ability.

Going from feature stories to writing hard news was another leap in learning but not only in the mechanics of reporting. It takes emotional and mental toughness. One must develop a suit of armor against criticism – justified and unjustified – and face it when there's a mistake. Learn from the mistake, exercise humility and move on to do better work are the lessons I took to heart.

It also takes time to build community trust and respect. No reporter walks in the door and just owns it. It takes connections with people and reporting honestly and impartially.

I'd like to think that I've largely earned the respect of our community by serving it as best as I knew how. As best as I knew how was always a moving target. Each story is a challenge, often increasingly complex and demanding. As a general assignment reporter, I've found myself thrown into the deep end, tackling subjects of which I had little or no knowledge. I studied, studied, studied the details in what was often a near-vertical learning curve.

Many people in our well-educated community would certainly know more than I did, I knew. You had to get it right. People would know if you didn't and call you out.

"As best as I know how" also meant evolving. Reporting on the death by suicide of a 29-year-old woman, one of the first in what became the 2009-10 and 2014-15 suicide clusters, was far different than the way we reported on the deaths in later years. Initially, there were photographs and descriptions of the scene. But all of that changed as we grew in understanding of the tragedies and the media's role in covering them responsibly.

I lit candles and planted flowers after each of the deaths I wrote about to make peace. I took part in a Poynter Institute fellowship in Dallas on suicide reporting and I brought those teachings back to the newsroom to educate the rest of the staff on the current best practices.

Then there were plane crashes. Murders. Following the lives of homeless individuals and telling the stories of families grappling with a loved one's mental illness. I reported on San Francisquito Creek's winter-flood devastation, soaked to the skin in the pouring rain, and the discovery of beavers after more than 160 years in nearby Matadero Creek.

There was the enchantment of the baylands gray foxes and the braying of Palo Alto's Barron Park donkeys. Environmental pollution, the COVID-19 pandemic, the triumphant return of a captive from North Korea. I stared into the eyes of a serial killer, glaring as our photographer took his picture in a courtroom. I've shared the joys and rewards of neighborhood gatherings, and when necessary, investigated dubious acts by public officials.

These, and many others, are the stories in my career that have been above the fold – the top stories.

One of my clearest above-fold memories: late-night hours with my editor, Jocelyn Dong, in the vacant newsroom chasing down every angle of a 2010 plane crash that killed three Tesla employees and devastated an East Palo Alto neighborhood.

Our chief financial officer brought in pizza for dinner while we and others made call after call to delve into the tragedy. The sky was black outside our window. Hours earlier, the newsroom was also blackened after the power went out when the plane struck a utility tower. Reporters scrambled, using cell phones to communicate, and editors operated a command center at Borrone's and Kepler's in Menlo Park, which still had power, to get the news out.

I inhaled jet-fuel fumes, walked through and photographed the devastation and knocked on the doors of neighbors for interviews before returning to the now-lit office to make a flurry of phone calls for reactions of acquaintances of the victims, completing the incident's who, what, when, why, where and how.

As the night grew later, just Jocelyn and I remained. It had been a very long day. But while snagging an interview or getting one fact or another verified were gratifying, the best above-the-fold moment was the camaraderie in that newsroom that night when we worked so hard together to nail down every aspect of the event that we could.

Sometimes, getting those stories took courage. I've been a stranger knocking boldly on the door in a family's darkest hour, taking deep breaths as I walked up their front stairs. I tried to work out what I would say, steeling myself against possible outraged reactions to my audacious intrusion.

But that anger never came. People invariably invited me into their homes, didn't hang up the phone or slam the door in my face, and shared their stories knowing they would wind up as the lead on the webpage or in print.

Ironically, one of the most memorable assignments I've had over the years was also the most hilarious. It came during the federal trial of the man who had launched a cyber attack against Embarcadero Media and took our websites down in 2015. As the courts and crime reporter, I spent days in the chilly federal courtroom in San Jose listening to mind-numbing technical testimony about IP addresses. The only intrusion to this monotony was the tap, tap, tapping of a crow's beak on the glass window above the jury box.

One day, I received an encrypted email from someone who claimed to have important information about the case. If I wanted to know more, I needed to stand in front of the lobby door at the DoubleTree hotel in San Jose at a certain time on Nov. 1.

Given the twists and turns of the case, I brought a bodyguard with me, our over-6-feet-tall chief financial officer, Peter Beller. The defendant had claimed he was forced to take down the websites after the angry subject of an unflattering story we published had fired an AK-47 over his head.

On the appointed day and time, we were sipping coffee at the DoubleTree amid a convention of people dressed in animal costumes. It was the day after Halloween, so I didn't think much of this odd assemblage, which we later learned was a Furries convention.

Suddenly, a man in a giant rat costume sporting a purple mohawk appeared.

"Are you Sue?" the rat asked.

It took a moment before I realized this was the contact we were waiting for. I laughed. What an ingenious way to stay incognito! I had to admire his flair.

The man we came to call Deep Rat led us to a second-level, private nook for our conversation, the oversized mouse trap attached to his tail bumping along on the stairs. He rubbed his long whiskers pensively throughout the interview, the purple mohawk gently bobbing as he responded affirmatively to questions. I couldn't imagine how much he must've been sweating in that costume.

It was one of those "above the fold" moments in my career that made this journey so memorable.

But best of all are the people: the community and my colleagues at Embarcadero Media. I'm so proud to say they are family. Thank you for the stories and your generosity, and for teaching me to live life above the fold.

