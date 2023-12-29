Year in review: A month-by-month lookback at 2023

At the end of every year we engage in a ritual of sense-making, pausing to consider how the year began, how it ended and what the news of the intervening 12 months added up to. Progress? Loss? Decisions that brought our community together or disputes that drove us apart?

Palo Altans opened the year focused on the most timeless of news events: the impacts of severe weather, as a storm that meteorologists termed a "bomb cyclone" reminded us of the limits of man-made infrastructure.

Throughout the year, city leaders made long-awaited and much-debated decisions: the future of the former Fry's Electronics site, the fate of California Avenue's pedestrian-only shopping district.

And we ended with the welcome forging of a partnership between a senior-lunch program and a local church, a reminder of the tireless, behind-the-scenes work by members of our community to care for neighbors in need.

The biggest news of prior years, the COVID-19 pandemic, turned into an endemic like the flu, still a cause for warning by public health leaders. And yet, in reviewing the events of the past 12 months, what's noticeable is the return to the concerns of pre-2020 life, from the housing supply and needs of renters to education issues and unexpected changes in our neighborhoods.

As we take one last walk down memory lane, we hope you can pause to make sense of the year that was and consider what you hope to see happen in the year yet to come.

January: Bomb cyclone

2023 was ushered in by a wave of powerful storms that swept through town. The first weather system moved in on New Year's Eve and others continued to arrive throughout early January, causing damage to at least 13 homes and street flooding from San Francisquito Creek and storm drains. Hundreds of trees fell over, keeping city clean up crews busy.

While the Dec. 31 storm led San Francisquito Creek to overflow, another storm that barreled in on Jan. 4 spared residents – at least where the creek was concerned.

That storm, labeled a "bomb cyclone" by meteorologists, brought fierce winds that toppled hundreds of trees, caused electrical wires to spark and at one point knocked out power to at least 6,000 homes. A fallen stone pine tree in Mitchell Park, a victim of the storms, was mourned by generations of residents who had climbed its branches and read under its canopy, calling the tree "a valued relative."

Additional atmospheric rivers of drenching rain pummeled the Bay Area in February and March, some with dangerous high winds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 8 for 21 counties to provide disaster response and relief, including San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Rain wasn't the only atmospheric phenomenon to strike the Bay Area this year. Freezing cold temperatures and snow – a rarity for the area – also hampered motorists on Feb. 23, downing more trees and blocking roadways in the Santa Cruz Mountains due to snow and ice.

The high levels of precipitation brought some welcome news: California's reservoirs still held a healthy amount of water by October after what state officials called "a miracle year" of rain and snow.

The soggy winter and spring also brought out a bumper crop of critters, from ticks and mosquitoes to bats. The lattermost were more prolific due to the wide range of dining options available from increased insect populations due to the storms, according to biologists.

February: Midtown blues

Midtown Palo Alto's year started on a rough note in February, when a fire that originated at AJ's Quick Clean Center spread through the shared attic space of the commercial plaza at 3175 Middlefield Road. Damaged were three additional businesses: Bill's Cafe, Philz Coffee and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirit. The laundromat and Bill's were completely destroyed in the blaze, while Philz and the liquor store sustained heavy damage and remained closed as the year came to an end.

That said, there are some hopeful signs on the horizon. In late October, City Manager Ed Shikada indicated at a community meeting that the displaced businesses are all interested in reopening in the plaza.

"We're all looking forward to that date coming soon," Shikada told dozens of Midtown and Palo Verde neighborhood residents.

"Soon," however, is a relative term. Shikada said the businesses are going through the lengthy insurance-claims process. The city is also awaiting a plan to remediate the hazardous materials within the structure so that the destroyed buildings can be safely rebuilt.

March: Downward spiral

One year after Forbes named Silicon Valley Bank as one of America's top banks, the institution found itself in the midst of a devastating bank run in March, with customers rushing to withdraw tens of billions of dollars in deposits.

This was a shocking and remarkable change of fortune for the institution, which since 1983 had been synonymous with the valley's startup and entrepreneurial culture. On March 10, with the bank on the brink of collapse, the federal government stepped in with a plan that guaranteed all deposits, paving the way for the bank's takeover by First Citizens BankShares later that month.

The collapse of the Santa Clara-based bank was a national story that felt particularly acute on the Peninsula, where the bank has numerous branches (including in Palo Alto and Menlo Park) and hosts of customers. In fact, just before the bank's collapse, Silicon Valley Bank was in the midst of opening a new office on California Avenue in Palo Alto, where it was planning to replace the old Bank of the West building.

Needless to say, that project is now suspended.

April: Build, baby, build

It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper once famously instructed. But as local officials in Palo Alto discovered this year, it's even easier to forego both forgiveness and permission and submit a builder's remedy application instead.

Thanks to recent state laws and policies, cities throughout California are facing ever more ambitious mandates to accommodate new housing. Palo Alto's target of 6,086 new housing units between 2023 and 2031 is more than three times higher than in the prior eight-year cycle.

Those cities that fail to get approval for their housing plans also face increasing consequences. On top of the list is "builder's remedy," a heretofore obscure provision in state code that allows builders in non-compliant cities to override local zoning laws and restrictions on designs to construct housing developments.

Palo Alto saw its share of builder's remedy proposals throughout the year, starting with a relatively modest one for 301 Lambert Ave. that developer Roger Fields submitted in the spring. It features 45 condominiums. But the year ended with a more wildly ambitious plan by Redco Development to build three buildings, including two tall residential towers -- one 177 feet tall, which would make it the city's second tallest building.

More such proposals will likely follow in 2024, as will legal arguments over whether, where and how this "remedy" can be applied.

While the city's legal team is tracking these arguments, elected officials are hoping to make the debate moot by refining the city's Housing Element sufficiently to win the state's stamp of approval early next year.

May: Dangerous school days

Two teachers and a student with disabilities were injured during a violent struggle at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School on May 5, prompting calls for the Palo Alto Unified School District to implement greater intervention and safety regulations.

One of the teachers reported that a male student struck her in the head with a folding chair and kicked her in the stomach and hip, causing a concussion, back and hip pain and other serious injuries.

Another staff member reported that the student had punched her in the face multiple times and also bit her on the arm, bruising her and causing facial pain. According to the student's parents, he sustained swelling, scratches, bruising and pain to one arm, Palo Alto police Capt. James Reifschneider said at the time.

The incident wasn't an anomaly. Numerous teachers spoke emotionally about students' behavioral problems at the May 23 Board of Education meeting, saying they can no longer handle situations due to students' unruly behavior. They pleaded with the board to institute remedies.

Superintendent Don Austin and staff quickly rolled out a hiring plan for 12 new behavioral-intervention coaches to ensure each school has consistent support to help students during impending crises. The specialists would also offer emotional and mental health support.

The district started a third-party external investigation into the incident at JLS and was conducting a systemwide review to help all schools improve, Austin said at the time.

A modified safety-care-training program for all employees will begin in 2024. The training will equip staff members with the skills to navigate challenging situations, he said.

The district will also fully staff a second therapeutic services program, at Fletcher Middle School, in addition to the existing program at Greene Middle School, to enhance school support services.

On June 6, the board unanimously adopted the Elementary (Y5s and TK-5) Social-Emotional Learning Instructional Materials recommendation, known as Second Step, which provides consistent support and guidance to elementary programs and fosters healthy emotional development and interpersonal skills among students.

June: The great superintendent debate

The Palo Alto Unified School District community took sides in a spirited debate in June regarding whether the Board of Education should renew Superintendent Don Austin's contract. More than 580 people argued in a letter that he had not been transparent with parents and students regarding multiple decisions on class choices and special education and that his contract should not be extended.

But a much smaller group defended his tenure, saying that Austin has done a good job and should stay.

The initial letter arguing against a contract extension was delivered on the cusp of Austin's annual evaluation. Austin's contract was to end in June 2026. If he received a satisfactory review, the contract would extend to 2027.

But angry parents had been pushing back against recent decisions regarding math education, the shift of two moderate/severe special education classes to other elementary schools, and recent incidents of student violence and harmful behavior.

The parents accused the superintendent of a lack of transparency regarding mathematics classes and the special education consolidation, but staff pointed to multiple meetings where the changes had been discussed.

Board President Jennifer DiBrienza defended Austin, saying that claims against him were often unsupported and defamatory. Past superintendents have also come under attack, she noted.

The smaller group of parents, including those of former students, said in their letter that as superintendent, Austin implemented multiple initiatives, including ensuring school safety during the pandemic, increasing mental health services and improving equity in education, among others.

The board voted unanimously in a closed session to extend Austin's contract another year through 2027, saying that his performance was satisfactory.

July: Regrettable decisions

Stanford University found itself in the middle of an unusual scandal this year, when a well-known researcher was credibly accused of including data manipulation in several of his papers that were published in leading scientific publications.

The researcher, as it happens, was Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist whose past work had been facing scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of stories by The Stanford Daily, a student newspaper.

Things came to a head in July, when Stanford University released the results of a review that it had commissioned from a panel of scientists who had looked into the allegations. The panel reviewed about 50,000 documents and 12 papers that involved Tessier-Lavigne, including five in which he was the principal author. The panel concluded that "each of the papers has serious flaws in the presentation of research data; in at least four of the five papers, there was apparent manipulation of research data by others."

Tessier-Lavigne, who had served as Stanford president since 2016, announced on July 19 that he would resign from the position effective at the end of August.

"I agree that in some instances I should have been more diligent when seeking corrections, and I regret that I was not," Tessier-Lavigne wrote in a letter to the community.

August: Leave it to the beavers

Wildlife experts got a thrill in August with the appearance of a young beaver on a trail camera near Palo Alto's Matadero Creek. It was thought to be the first offspring of a pair of the semi aquatic rodents that had first been spotted in September 2022 by Palo Alto's baylands gray fox expert Bill Leikam.

Researchers had been hoping the pair would mate and start producing offspring, a sign that the creek and Palo Alto might again be recolonized by beavers, which had been missing from the area for more than 160 years.

Leikam's trail camera recorded the young beaver, its chubby bottom and characteristic flat-paddle tail as it scurried across a remote, flat area near Matadero Creek.

Unfortunately, later in 2023, the adult female beaver from 2022 was found in a concrete channel of the creek looking lethargic and ill. She was taken in for care on Nov. 29 and treated for hypothermia at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley; however, the ailing animal died on Dec. 3.

The adult beaver's remains were sent to a laboratory for a postmortem examination to discern what underlying conditions led to her death.

September: Kicking the cannery down the road

For decades, Palo Alto residents, elected leaders and property owners have been at odds about what to do about the former Fry's Electronics campus on Portage Avenue, which has historically housed businesses even though it was zoned for multi-family residential use.

Some have wanted to turn the Ventura site into housing, in line with the council's historic vision. Others lobbied for retail, park space and other amenities to support the underserved neighborhood.

Still others argued that the Fry's building, which was once a world-famous cannery, is a treasured part of local history that should be preserved and enhanced.

While no one got exactly what they wanted, the city did reach a critical milestone in September, when it finalized its development agreement with The Sobrato Organization to redevelop the land. Under the deal, Sobrato will be able to use the former Fry's building for businesses. A small retail area with a cut-out in its ceiling would give visitors a view of the old cannery's monitor roofs. Signage would describe the legacy of Thomas Foon Chew, the Chinese immigrant who constructed the cannery building more than a century ago.

As part of the deal, Sobrato also granted the city land at the campus for a small park and a future affordable-housing project.

"I know we all would like to get everything in a negotiation, but this is a big deal," Council member Pat Burt said at the Sept. 15 meeting, just before the council voted to approve the deal.

October: A new deal

Just about everyone in Palo Alto agrees that Cubberley Community Center desperately needs some repairs – if not a complete redevelopment. But the city's ambition to fix up Cubberley has so far been a tale of false hopes and broken dreams.

The former high school today plays host to athletic fields, nonprofit spaces, artists' studios and a theater. City leaders and Cubberley users routinely comment about the center's value to the community as well as its deplorable conditions.

"Wires stick out of holes; walls are crumbling; toilet facilities are few and antiquated. Replacement is necessary," Nancy Cohen, who serves on the board of Friends of the Palo Alto Library, said at an October public hearing on Cubberley.

The city's last prior attempt to develop a new vision for Cubberley faltered in 2019 in the face of opposition from the Palo Alto Unified School District, which owns 27 acres of Cubberley's 35 acres and which wants to reserve space for a future school, should the need arise.

The district's tone shifted this year, however, when the school board issued a letter expressing its interest in working with the city to facilitate a land sale or swap at Cubberley that would allow a redevelopment.

In October, the council followed suit by directing city staff to craft a proposal for acquiring more Cubberley space from the district, a purchase or lease that could pave the way for additional community amenities such as a wellness center, new theater spaces and small park spaces.

The road to redevelopment remains long and the outcome uncertain, but council members are expressing more hope about Cubberley's future.

"Just about anything would be better than what we have now," Council member Vicki Veenker said at the October meeting.

November: A bold decision

When Palo Alto closed a commercial stretch of California Avenue to cars in 2020, the goal was to give local restaurants a lifeline and to provide residents with gathering spaces during a public health emergency.

But just like Zoom access to public meetings and remote work, the emergency measure has outlasted the emergency itself. People, it turned out, liked to dine outdoors, whether or not there is a pandemic happening.

Some of the area restaurants that constructed parklets during the pandemic also raved about the increase in business – and vibrancy – that the outdoor dining scene has brought to Palo Alto's "second downtown."

The City Council agreed with the positive sentiment in November when it made California Avenue car-free on a permanent basis, overcoming opposition from numerous retailers who argued that keeping cars away is cutting into their business.

The council also agreed that the eclectic promenade between El Camino and Birch Street warrants further improvements, including better bike amenities, signage, branding and entertainment. The goal is to turn what is already a popular community space into a more attractive commercial district.

"In spite of how crappy it looks and the work that we still have to do, people are already piling in there. … They meet neighbors; they play in the street; they have fun," Council member Ed Lauing said in November.

December: Buen provecho

Low-income seniors now have a warm, secure place for lunch in downtown Palo Alto after the nonprofit La Comida found a new location courtesy of First United Methodist Church. Church leaders and the food-security organization partnered to bring the longtime program to the church's ballroom.

The senior-nutrition program, which served the Palo Alto community out of Avenidas for 40 years, lost its digs after the Bryant Street senior center's renovation in 2017. The changes at Avenidas didn't provide adequate space for La Comida, and the meal program has faced location insecurity since then.

La Comida had been providing takeout lunches on weekdays in front of First United Methodist Church on Hamilton Avenue but was required to return to providing congregate, sit-down dining in July to stay eligible for state and federal grants. An exemption it had gained during the pandemic allowing the takeout program ended.

In July, La Comida and Avenidas came to an agreement for the lunch program to operate in the parking lot behind Avenidas and inside Avenidas' hallways. Splitting diners between indoor and outdoor spaces was not ideal for La Comida’s congregate-dining programs, however. For one thing, the seniors using La Comida's services would have to endure cold and wet weather while using the outdoor seating, since Avenidas is closed during the holidays.

The new arrangement with First United Methodist allows the meal provider to once again offer social programming as well as lunches. For La Comida, 2023 is ending with a "buen provecho," or bon appetit, for all.